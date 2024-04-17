Legacy Piece Races Tier List (April 2024)

Looking for a Legacy Piece races tier list? This Roblox game based on One Piece has a range of races to spin for. Each has their own buffs and movesets. If you’ve got a lot of free spins to use but aren’t sure which ones are the best, our definitive tier list will lead you to success!

All Legacy Piece Races Tier List

S Oni A Mink B Fishman, Skypiea C Human

Check out the table above for our full tier list of the races available in Legacy Piece. We’ve excluded the races that are no longer available in-game since there’s no way to obtain them anymore.

These races aren’t ranked based on their rarity and ease of accessing, as was the case in our Legacy Piece fruits tier list. Instead, we’ve determined each position by looking at their abilities, use in combat, and ease of grasping for newcomers to the game.

What Is the Best Race in Legacy Piece?

As per our tier list, the single best race in Legacy Piece is Oni. As its base buffs, you get 2x boosts for your health, damage, and special abilities. This sounds great on paper, but there’s a catch: your debuff ability’s speed is greatly reduced to compensate for those increased stats. Provided you’re able to get away with debuffing enemies less, or even taking cover and getting out of harm’s way in the heat of battle while you wait for debuffs to replenish, this shouldn’t be much of a problem.

If you want something less effective but a bit more reliable without such a noticeable drawback, the Mink race is a good choice. This increases your speed and stamina, making it the best race for mobility in Legacy Piece. You also unlock an exclusive Electro-themed fighting style, making it a race with no noticeable drawbacks.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Change Race in Legacy Piece

If you’ve taken a look at our tier list and decided to change your current race to something else, this is what you need to do:

From the main Legacy Piece menu, select Customize.

Press Spin Menu in the bottom-right of the screen.

Provided you have spare race spins, press the green Spin button to roll for a different race!

That’s all for our Legacy Piece races tier list! For more on the game, check out our fruits tier list and the Trello link. For some free race spins, don’t forget to redeem the latest Legacy Piece codes.

