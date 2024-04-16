Legacy Piece Fruits Tier List (April 2024)

Need a Legacy Piece fruits tier list? This Roblox game based on the One Piece franchise has a suitably vast array of superpowered fruits to consume for specific buffs and performance boosts. If you aren’t sure which ones are the best to use or simply want a change of strategy, we’re here to help.

All Legacy Piece Fruits Tier List

Ranking Fruit Name S Mera, Hie, Paw A Wax, Bomb B Weapon, Diamond C Chop, Spin

Refer to the table above as our definitive ranking of the various fruits in Legacy Piece. At the time of writing there are nine different fruits in the game, which we’ve listed based on their rarity and as such, utility in PvP modes.

Each fruit in Legacy Piece comes with its own moveset, encompassing not just five regular attacks mapped to different keys, but also a traversal move that helps you zip around the open world quickly. Those towards the bottom of our list are much easier to get, but are far less effective in combat. If you’re fortunate enough to spin a top-tier fruit early on into the game, you’ll be sorted for all combat encounters.

What Is the Best Fruit in Legacy Piece?

As per our tier list, the best Devil Fruits in Legacy Piece are Mera, Hie, and Paw. They are the only legendary fruits in the game, coming with a 1% drop rate. As such, they’re the best to use for combat and traversal.

If we could only pick one, though, the best fruit in Legacy Piece is Mera. This fire-based Devil Fruit has five separate attacks, which range from regular fire punches and flame projectiles to Saint Elmo’s Fire, a hulking AoE move that will lay waste to practically any enemy that lies before you.

That said, both Hie and Paw are good alternatives. Hie has a lot of similar moves to Mera, with ice as the focus instead of fire. Its highlight is Pheasant Beak, a projectile attack that lands a considerable amount of base damage and then freezes the enemy in a block of ice, making them susceptible to further attacks. Paw is the weakest of the three, focusing on wind damage. That said, its Ursus Shock attack deals damage across a huge range, which is good for crowd control.

That does it for our Legacy Piece fruit tier list! For more on the game, check out the Legacy Piece Trello link and the latest codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and Divine Duality codes to redeem.

