Blox Fruits has a whopping 39 different swords to choose from (although one of those is a special case.) With so many available, it’s only natural to feel spoilt for choice. Luckily, we have you covered. Here’s our Blox Fruits swords tier list.

All Blox Fruits Swords Tier List

Ranking Sword Name S Cursed Dual Katana, Dark Blade, Hallow Scythe, Triple Dark Blade, True Triple Katana A Bisento, Buddy Sword, Canvander, Dark Dagger, Fox Lamp, Koko, Midnight Blade, Pole (1st Form), Pole (2nd Form), Rengoku, Saber, Saddi, Shark Anchor, Shisui, Spikey Trident, Tushita, Wando Yama B Dragon Trident, Dual-Headed Blade, Gravity Cane, Jitte, Longsword, Pipe, Soul Cane, Trident, Warden’s Sword C Iron Mace, Shark Saw, Triple Katana, Double Hooks D Katana, Cutlass, Dual Katana

All Swords in Blox Fruits

Common

Katana – You can purchase the cutlass for $1,000 from the Sword Dealer. The sword dealer is available at either Pirate Starter Island or Marine Starter Island. The Katana is good for beginners, but suffers from low damage and long cooldown.

– You can purchase the cutlass for $1,000 from the Sword Dealer. The sword dealer is available at either Pirate Starter Island or Marine Starter Island. The Katana is good for beginners, but suffers from low damage and long cooldown. Cutlass – Identical to the Katana in nearly every way. You can buy this weapon for the same price and from the same vendor.

– Identical to the Katana in nearly every way. You can buy this weapon for the same price and from the same vendor. Dual Katana – You can buy the Dual Katana for $12,000 from the Sword Dealer of the West in Pirate Island. However, its strong reach allows it to damage multiple enemies at once, making it preferable to the other common weapons.

Uncommon

Iron Mace – You can buy the Iron Mace for $25,000 from the Sword Dealer of the West in Pirate Island. Despite its hefty price tag, it’s worth purchasing the Iron Mace over the Dual Katanas. However, the latter’s reach can make it preferable if you need to damage multiple enemies at once.

You can buy the Iron Mace for $25,000 from the Sword Dealer of the West in Pirate Island. Despite its hefty price tag, it’s worth purchasing the Iron Mace over the Dual Katanas. However, the latter’s reach can make it preferable if you need to damage multiple enemies at once. Triple Katana – This weapon is for sale from the Sword Dealer of the East in Frozen Village for $60,000. This weapon is relatively fast and decently strong. In fact, it’s slightly stronger than the Dual Katana, at the expense of being slightly slower.

This weapon is for sale from the Sword Dealer of the East in Frozen Village for $60,000. This weapon is relatively fast and decently strong. In fact, it’s slightly stronger than the Dual Katana, at the expense of being slightly slower. Shark Saw – You can find the Shark Saw by defeating the Saw enemy. The Saw spawns in Middle Town every hour and fifteen minutes. You’ll need to cause at least 10% of the damage dealt to the Saw. The damage the Shark Saw causes remains low but has slightly longer reach compared to what you have so far.

You can find the Shark Saw by defeating the Saw enemy. The Saw spawns in Middle Town every hour and fifteen minutes. You’ll need to cause at least 10% of the damage dealt to the Saw. The damage the Shark Saw causes remains low but has slightly longer reach compared to what you have so far. Two Hooks – You can find the Two Hooks by defeating Captain Elephant at the Floating Turtle. This weapon has strong attack, great speed, and good combo potential, at the expense of low reach.

Rare

Longsword – You’ll find this sword after defeating Diamond, who you’ll find on a sunflower-covered hill in the Kingdom of Rose. It has low damage compared to other swords of this tier. However, it makes up for it with high combo potential and low mastery requirements.

You’ll find this sword after defeating Diamond, who you’ll find on a sunflower-covered hill in the Kingdom of Rose. It has low damage compared to other swords of this tier. However, it makes up for it with high combo potential and low mastery requirements. Dual-Headed Blade – You can buy this sword for sale for $400,000 from the Master Sword Dealer on the Fourth Island of the Skylands. Despite its decent damage and low mastery requirements, this weapon struggles in aerial combat and has almost no stunning capabilities, making it weaker than other rare swords.

You can buy this sword for sale for $400,000 from the Master Sword Dealer on the Fourth Island of the Skylands. Despite its decent damage and low mastery requirements, this weapon struggles in aerial combat and has almost no stunning capabilities, making it weaker than other rare swords. Pipe – You can buy this sword from the Sword Dealer of the East in the Frozen Village for $100,000. The Pipe has decent damage and its attack will hit multiple enemies at once, but its slow speed may hinder you when speed is of the essence.

You can buy this sword from the Sword Dealer of the East in the Frozen Village for $100,000. The Pipe has decent damage and its attack will hit multiple enemies at once, but its slow speed may hinder you when speed is of the essence. Gravity Cane – You can find the Gravity Cane by defeating Fajita in the Green Zone. The weapon has high damage, great combo potential, and both of its attacks hit multiple enemies. However, it also has short range and a lack of mobility.

You can find the Gravity Cane by defeating Fajita in the Green Zone. The weapon has high damage, great combo potential, and both of its attacks hit multiple enemies. However, it also has short range and a lack of mobility. Dragon Trident – The Dragon Trident is a reward for defeating the Tide Keeper, which spawns every thirty minutes at the Forgotten Island. This weapon takes some skill to master, but your reward is a weapon with long reach, high damage, and great combo potential.

The Dragon Trident is a reward for defeating the Tide Keeper, which spawns every thirty minutes at the Forgotten Island. This weapon takes some skill to master, but your reward is a weapon with long reach, high damage, and great combo potential. Jitte – You can find the Jitte by defeating the Smoke Admiral on the hot side of Hot and Cold. While the weapon has low damage compared to some other weapons, it also has high mobility and the chance to blind and stun enemies.

You can find the Jitte by defeating the Smoke Admiral on the hot side of Hot and Cold. While the weapon has low damage compared to some other weapons, it also has high mobility and the chance to blind and stun enemies. Soul Cane – You can purchase this weapon for $750,000 from the Living Skeleton in the volcano of Magma Village. The Soul Cane boasts extremely high speed and high combo potential, as well as its massive stun potential, which make up for its short range and relatively low damage.

– You can purchase this weapon for $750,000 from the Living Skeleton in the volcano of Magma Village. The Soul Cane boasts extremely high speed and high combo potential, as well as its massive stun potential, which make up for its short range and relatively low damage. Trident – The Trident is a reward for defeating the Fisherman Lord in the Underwater City. The Trident has some of the best attack speed of all early-game weapons, as well as good combo potential and damage.

The Trident is a reward for defeating the Fisherman Lord in the Underwater City. The Trident has some of the best attack speed of all early-game weapons, as well as good combo potential and damage. Warden’s Sword – You’ll receive this weapon after defeating the Chief Warden in the Prison. This weapon has fast attacks, a large hitbox, and good AOE.

Legendary

Dark Dagger – This weapon is dropped by the raid boss rip_Indra, however there’s only a small chance of doing so. You’ll need to deal at least 10% of the damage caused to receive it. Despite its good combo potential, the weapon can be hard to use and both of its moves are single-target.

This weapon is dropped by the raid boss rip_Indra, however there’s only a small chance of doing so. You’ll need to deal at least 10% of the damage caused to receive it. Despite its good combo potential, the weapon can be hard to use and both of its moves are single-target. Canvander – You’ll find this weapon by defeating the Beautiful Pirate in his domain. The weapon has high mobility, but both of its moves have small hitboxes.

You’ll find this weapon by defeating the Beautiful Pirate in his domain. The weapon has high mobility, but both of its moves have small hitboxes. Pole (1st form) – Thunder God, who spawns every ten minutes in a field in the Upper Skylands, drops this weapon. The Pole has high range and decent damage, but slow attack speed and a small area of effect.

Thunder God, who spawns every ten minutes in a field in the Upper Skylands, drops this weapon. The Pole has high range and decent damage, but slow attack speed and a small area of effect. Saber – You can earn the saber by defeating the Saber Expert, and upgrade it by earning a million Bounty/Honor and killing a similarly-leveled player. The weapon has good damage and can be obtained at a relatively low level, and gets a boost to power and range after you upgrade it. However, it has low combo potential and a small hitbox for its moves.

– You can earn the saber by defeating the Saber Expert, and upgrade it by earning a million Bounty/Honor and killing a similarly-leveled player. The weapon has good damage and can be obtained at a relatively low level, and gets a boost to power and range after you upgrade it. However, it has low combo potential and a small hitbox for its moves. Bisento – You can buy this weapon from the Master Sword Dealer for $1,000,000 once you hit level 250, and can upgrade it by defeating Greybeard at Marine Fortress. The sword has high damage, low mastery requirements, and strong AOE potential, but poor combo potential and no stunning moves.

You can buy this weapon from the Master Sword Dealer for $1,000,000 once you hit level 250, and can upgrade it by defeating Greybeard at Marine Fortress. The sword has high damage, low mastery requirements, and strong AOE potential, but poor combo potential and no stunning moves. Buddy Sword – You can find this weapon by defeating the Cake Queen in the Sea of Treats. This sword has high damage, speed, and combo potential, but can be hard to use compared to some of the other options available.

You can find this weapon by defeating the Cake Queen in the Sea of Treats. This sword has high damage, speed, and combo potential, but can be hard to use compared to some of the other options available. Pole (2nd form) – You can buy this weapon from the Thunder God for 5,000 fragments after fully upgrading the Pole (1st form), acquiring the rumble fruit, and completing six rumble raids with the fruit equipped, the last of which needs a fully-awakened fruit. The weapon boasts high damage, stun potential, and combo potential, but the difficulty of obtaining it is a significant negative.

You can buy this weapon from the Thunder God for 5,000 fragments after fully upgrading the Pole (1st form), acquiring the rumble fruit, and completing six rumble raids with the fruit equipped, the last of which needs a fully-awakened fruit. The weapon boasts high damage, stun potential, and combo potential, but the difficulty of obtaining it is a significant negative. Fox Lamp – You have a chance of receiving a Fox Lamp by offering Azure Embers at the Kitsune Shrine during a Blue Moon. The weapon has high damage potential and speed but requires practice to use it at its full potential.

You have a chance of receiving a Fox Lamp by offering Azure Embers at the Kitsune Shrine during a Blue Moon. The weapon has high damage potential and speed but requires practice to use it at its full potential. Koko – The Order, a level 1250 raid boss, has a chance of dropping the Koko. It has great damage, attack speed, and combo potential, and both of its moves can hit multiple targets. However, it has a short stun duration and is hard to obtain.

The Order, a level 1250 raid boss, has a chance of dropping the Koko. It has great damage, attack speed, and combo potential, and both of its moves can hit multiple targets. However, it has a short stun duration and is hard to obtain. Midnight Blade – You can buy the Midnight Blade for 100 ectoplasm from El Admin on the Cursed Ship. It has high damage, mobility, and combo and stun potential but its small hitbox and short range may reduce its effectiveness.

You can buy the Midnight Blade for 100 ectoplasm from El Admin on the Cursed Ship. It has high damage, mobility, and combo and stun potential but its small hitbox and short range may reduce its effectiveness. Rengoku – To obtain this Blox Fruits sword you’ll need a hidden key, by defeating the Awakened Ice Warrior, Arctic Warriors, and Slow Lurkers. A hidden room below where the Awakened Ice Admiral has a locked chest which you can now open. The Rengoku has high damage and knockback, so it’s worth the search.

To obtain this Blox Fruits sword you’ll need a hidden key, by defeating the Awakened Ice Warrior, Arctic Warriors, and Slow Lurkers. A hidden room below where the Awakened Ice Admiral has a locked chest which you can now open. The Rengoku has high damage and knockback, so it’s worth the search. Saddi – You can buy this weapon for $2,000,000 from the Legendary Sword Dealer, who occasionally spawns in the Second Sea. Its great damage, combo potential, attack speed, and large hitbox make it a great all-rounder weapon.

– You can buy this weapon for $2,000,000 from the Legendary Sword Dealer, who occasionally spawns in the Second Sea. Its great damage, combo potential, attack speed, and large hitbox make it a great all-rounder weapon. Shisui – You can buy this weapon from the Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000. It has excellent range and good speed, damage, and combo potential, but small hitboxes.

You’ll find the Yama after completing a series of hidden puzzles in the Third Sea. The Yama has good combo potential and speed, but low damage compared to other swords in the Third Sea. Wando – You can buy this weapon from the Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000. It has high damage, but can’t match the endgame weapons.

You can buy this weapon from the Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000. It has high damage, but can’t match the endgame weapons. Shark Anchor – The Shark Anchor is dropped by Terror Sharks with anchors attached. To find this elusive enemy you’ll need to head to an area with Sea Danger Level 2-6 with a Monster Magnet, wait for it to attract a regular beast, then use it. To receive it, you need to be the one to use the magnet and cause 10% of the damage. While the weapon takes a long time to obtain, it has great damage, good stun potential, and its AOE attacks can grab multiple enemies at once.

The Shark Anchor is dropped by Terror Sharks with anchors attached. To find this elusive enemy you’ll need to head to an area with Sea Danger Level 2-6 with a Monster Magnet, wait for it to attract a regular beast, then use it. To receive it, you need to be the one to use the magnet and cause 10% of the damage. While the weapon takes a long time to obtain, it has great damage, good stun potential, and its AOE attacks can grab multiple enemies at once. Spikey Trident – The Spikey Trident is a drop from the Cake Prince and Dough King bosses. It’s useful for extending combos and stunning enemies, and has great damage and high mobility, but can be hard to aim.

You’ll find the Yama after completing a series of hidden puzzles in the Third Sea. The Yama has good combo potential and speed, but low damage compared to other swords in the Third Sea. Tushita – As with the Yama, You can find the Tushita after solving a series of hidden puzzles in the Third Sea. It has great combo potential, speed, and damage, but is difficult to obtain.

Mythical

Cursed Dual Katana – To earn this weapon you need to have 350 mastery for both the Yama and Tushita, and be level 2200 or higher. After this, you can complete a series of puzzles in the Third Sea to receive it. While it’s difficult to obtain, your reward is a weapon with high damage and combo potential.

To earn this weapon you need to have 350 mastery for both the Yama and Tushita, and be level 2200 or higher. After this, you can complete a series of puzzles in the Third Sea to receive it. While it’s difficult to obtain, your reward is a weapon with high damage and combo potential. Dark Blade – You can buy this weapon for 1,200 Robux from the shop, and you can also receive it as a gift or in a trade with another player. It’s a great weapon for beginners with high damage and decent combo potential, but the expense might make it less attractive than other options.

– You can buy this weapon for 1,200 Robux from the shop, and you can also receive it as a gift or in a trade with another player. It’s a great weapon for beginners with high damage and decent combo potential, but the expense might make it less attractive than other options. Hallow Scythe – You can obtain this weapon by defeating the Soul Reaper in the Haunted Castle. It has good mobility and the fastest basic attacks in the game, but the lowest attack damage of all mythical swords.

You can obtain this weapon by defeating the Soul Reaper in the Haunted Castle. It has good mobility and the fastest basic attacks in the game, but the lowest attack damage of all mythical swords. True Triple Katana – To get this weapon, you’ll need 300 mastery in each of the three swords sold by the Legendary Sword Dealer (Saddi, Shisui, and Wando), then buy it for $2,000,000 from the Mysterious Man at the top of the Green Zone’s highest beanstalk. It boasts above-average speed and high damage, but is expensive and difficult to obtain.

To get this weapon, you’ll need 300 mastery in each of the three swords sold by the Legendary Sword Dealer (Saddi, Shisui, and Wando), then buy it for $2,000,000 from the Mysterious Man at the top of the Green Zone’s highest beanstalk. It boasts above-average speed and high damage, but is expensive and difficult to obtain. Triple Dark Blade – We don’t know much about this weapon. It’s exclusive to administrators, and the select few they gift the weapon to. To date, only three non-admins own this sword.

Intimidated by the high level requirements to get these Blox Fruits swords? Don’t worry, there are plenty of codes that offer EXP boosts. For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Anime Quest codes.

