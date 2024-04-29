Roblox Anime Quest Codes (May 2024)

Looking for Roblox Anime Quest codes? This game has been in the works for years, and in spring 2024 finally saw its first stress tests prior to a proper launch. Fortunately, all your progress carries over from the beta, so there’s all the more reason to dive in. Even better, there are codes available you can use right now!

All Roblox Anime Quest Codes

Roblox Anime Quest Codes (Working)

!DoubleEXP : Three hours of 2x EXP

: Three hours of 2x EXP !Release : Three Stat Points

: Three Stat Points !SubToOminousNebula: EXP, Coin, and Stat boosts

Roblox Anime Quest Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Quest

Load into Anime Quest from the Roblox game page.

Select your character and proceed through the tutorial until you have access to the hub world.

Press Menu, then select Codes.

Paste in a code from our list and press Submit.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve earned.

How Do You Get More Roblox Anime Quest Codes?

The best place to find more Anime Quest is actually the Roblox game page, as linked above. A list of active codes is available in the description, so you can’t miss it when you load into the game.

Outside of that, it’s also worth checking the game’s YouTube channel and Discord server. There aren’t any platform-specific codes to speak of just yet, but they could crop up in the future.

Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our list as soon as new coupons drop, ensuring you don’t miss out.

Why Are My Roblox Anime Quest Codes Not Working?

There are two reasons why a code may not work. The most common situation is that the coupon you’re attempting to redeem has expired. This is very frequent on Roblox, as devs don’t often provide notice before taking a code out of rotation.

Failing that, make sure you’re formatting the code exactly as seen on our list. Roblox coupons are incredibly specific with formatting, and Anime Quest requires an exclamation mark before the rest of it.

What Is Anime Quest?

Developed by RebornSama’s Games, Anime Quest is a game where you grind in PvP arenas to level up your character. The higher you get the more powers and attacks you can harness. Ultimately, you then use these abilities to fight against bosses and grind towards reaching the max level.

