Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes (November 2024)

Published: Nov 28, 2024 07:35 am

Ready to get into dungeons and fight some dastardly enemies? Then you’ll want to make sure you have all the best equipment and for that, you need money. So here are some free money and rewards with all the latest Wanderlands Dungeon RPG codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them!

All Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes

Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes (Working)

  • 1KLIKES: 50 Gems

Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes (Expired)

  • SHUTDOWN: 100 Gems
  • 6KLIKES
  • 200LIKES: 25 Gems
  • MORELIKES
  • UPGRADES
  • RAIDS
  • PERK
  • LIKED
  • DYE
  • 1KLIKES
  • FIXED
The store in Wanderlands Dungeon RPG
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes

It is quite straightforward to redeem codes in Wanderlands Dungeon RPG. Follow these steps below:

  • Open Roblox and launch Wanderlands Dungeon RPG.
  • Make sure you have already joined the Roblox group of the game.
  • Press the Menu button at the bottom right of the screen.
  • Head to the Store tab, which is the bright pink button.
  • Look to the bottom of the screen and you will find a “Enter a code” field. Copy and paste the code you’d like to use.
  • Press “Claim” and enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes

If you want to make sure you are not missing out on any of the latest codes, you’ll want to join the developers’ Discord server. You will find a dedicated channel so you can easily keep track of all codes. You can also follow the developers on social media, since they have a page on X. Another great way to keep track of all codes is also to bookmark this page and check back often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, the codes may not work due to typos or unnecessary spaces at the end, so make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Also, as we mentioned, make sure you have joined the Roblox group of the developers, as many codes require you to be a member before attempting to redeem them.

Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing, so redeem them as soon as you see them!

That's all we have for you on Wanderlands Dungeon RPG Codes.

