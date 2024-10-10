Want the latest Weapon Warrior Simulator codes? This Roblox game developed by Really Cool Game recently added an obby game mode alongside its classic RPG combat, and players are flocking to it. For a few extra boosts while you play, be sure to redeem all the codes below.

All Weapon Warrior Simulator Codes

Weapon Warrior Simulator Codes (Active)

welcome : 10 wins

: 10 wins like300k : 50 gems

: 50 gems like400k: 75 gems

Weapon Warrior Simulator Codes (Expired)

0.5mlike

How to Redeem Codes in Weapon Warrior Simulator

Surprisingly, it takes a bit of time to redeem codes in Weapon Warrior Simulator. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Weapon Warrior Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Play through the tutorial until there’s a UI button labeled ‘More Features’.

Click it and then select the ‘Code’ button on the right of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the text box that appears and press Verify.

Check your inventory on the right to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Weapon Warrior Simulator Codes?

The best place to find codes is the game’s Roblox page, which you can find linked in the instructions above. The devs provide a list of active coupons in the description – though this isn’t always kept as up-to-date as possible. There’s also a Roblox group for the devs, which we’d recommend joining in case exclusive codes arrive there.

Most of all, though, you can bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Weapon Warrior Simulator. We’ll manually check for new codes, adding them to our list as they arrive. That way, you don’t need to worry about finding them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This happens quite often in Roblox games, as the devs rarely tell you how long a code will last for. As such, we’d recommend you use each code the instant you spot it on our list to avoid that scenario altogether.

Other than that, ensure you aren’t making any typos when using the code. Even the slightest error will result in the code not working, so be careful. It’s often easier to just copy and paste codes to avoid typos altogether.

