Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (March 2024)

Updated March 18, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Recommended Videos

Do, you know what you should always do? Tip your landlord. But what if you’re the landlord and nobody tips you? Well, then you’ll have to use some other income sources, such as codes, for example. So, to help you out with your real estate business, here are all Rent Please Landlord Sim codes.

All Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes List

HEALINGGIFT: $100,000, Diamonds x 100 (Expires 2024-03-19 16:00 GMT)

Expired Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes

HALLOWEEN

QAGIFT0226

LUCKYDRAW

MARGIFT

UPDATE0308

THX4COMING

WELCOME

THX4FOLLOWING

FE8A0CAA

How to Redeem Codes in Rent Please Landlord Sim

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Rent Please Landlord Sim codes:

Open Rent Please Landlord Sim on your device. Press the Settings button on the top right. Click on the Giftbox icon on the bottom left. Type in your code in the text box. Click on Confirm to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the Rent Please Landlord Sim codes you tried isn’t working, it could be that you made a spelling mistake. Codes in this game aren’t case-sensitive, so that shouldn’t be an issue. In any case, if you want to minimize the odds of spelling errors, copy and paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that the code you entered has expired already or that it never existed in the first place. Luckily, the game will notify you if it’s not valid anymore. For non-existing ones, though, wasting time on them is a bummer, so try to check only the sources you trust when looking for codes.

Related Article: Maple Rush Codes

How Can You Get More Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes?

The developer, Shimmer Games, posts all the newest codes on the official Rent Please Landlord Sim Facebook page. You can also check out r/rentpleasesim, as there are a bunch of players there who post game-related info, including new codes.

However, joining either of those is a surefire way to get bombarded by notifications. So, what you should do instead is bookmark this article. We update the working list regularly so you can be sure that all the newest codes will be just a click away.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Besides codes, there are a few ways you can get some freebies in Rent Please Landlord Sim and those are:

Watch Ads to get diamonds (there is an in-store option and another one on the main screen; exhaust both daily if you can to get the most free diamonds).

(there is an in-store option and another one on the main screen; exhaust both daily if you can to get the most free diamonds). Finish quests to get money .

. Follow Shimmer Games on socials for free Teddy Bear furniture (you don’t actually have to follow them; just click the socials button and then return to the game, and it’ll count).

(you don’t actually have to follow them; just click the socials button and then return to the game, and it’ll count). Growth Fund (you will level it passively, so just remember to claim the rewards).

What Is Rent Please Landlord Sim?

Rent Please Landlord Sim is a real estate management game. In it, you can manage your own buildings, service apartments, house and evict tenants, and so much more. And what about tripling the rent for single mothers? Well, first, that would be awful, and second, no, you can’t do that here.

Jokes aside, that sums up everything regarding Rent Please Landlord Sim codes. If you need codes for some other mobile games, check out the Codes section of our website. We collect codes for many games, and you’re sure to find something useful.

Also, if you really enjoy mobile games, I suggest you check out Maple Rush. It has a funky artstyle, same as Rent Please, but with an RPG theme.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more