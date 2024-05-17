Dragon Age Pals Adventure Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 17, 2024
We found codes!
Want to get Chromashells but don’t want to work your Primons to the ground? Well, the easiest way to do that in Dragon Age Pals Adventure is by using codes! To save you some time, we went and collected them all and sorted them in a neat list just below. So, scroll down and redeem them before they expire!
All Dragon Age Pals Adventure Codes List
Working Codes
- WELCOMEDAPA1: 50 Chromashells, 10,000 Gold, 5 T2 Random Fruit (New)
- WELCOMEDAPA2: 100 Chromashells, 10,000 Gold, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals (New)
- WELCOMEDAPA3: Grilled Meat Combo, Lucky Primon Egg, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals (New)
- 4000CONGRATS: 100 Chromashells, Lucky Primon Egg, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals (New)
- DAPA8000: 100 Chromashells, 18,888 Gold, 5 T2 Random Fruit (New)
- DAPA5000GRATZ: Lucky Blind Box, Lucky Primon Egg, 38,888 Gold (New)
- DAPAFULLMONTHGR8: Grilled Meat Combo, Lucky Primon Egg, 60 Stamina
- DAPAFULLMONTH: 50 Chromashells, 5 T2 Random Fruit, 5 Skewers
- DAPAFULLMONTH777: 100 Chromashells, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals, 5 Skewers
- DPGROUPWLCM: 88 Chromashells, 18,888 Gold, 60 Stamina
- DP1000FOLLOWERS: 100 Chromashells, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals, 18,888 Gold
- DP2000FOLLOWERS: Lucky Blind Box, Lucky Primon Egg, 38,888 Gold
- DP500FOLLOWERS: 50 Chromashells, 18,888 Gold, 5 T2 Random Fruit
- YSR000: Lucky Primon Egg, 10,000 Gold, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals
- YSR666: 100 Chromashells, 10,000 Gold, 5 T2 Dragonbone Crystals
- YSR777: 50 Chromashells, 10,000 Gold, 10 T2 Random Fruit
- YSR888: Lucky Primon Egg, 10,000 Gold, 5 Skewers
- VIP777: 50 Chromashells, 10 T2 Dragonbone Crystals, 5 Skewers
- VIP666: 88 Chromashells, 10,000 Gold, 5 T2 Random Fruit
- VIP888: Lucky Primon Egg, 10,000 Gold, 10 T1 Dragonbone Crystals
- WORKERSDAY: 88 Chromashells, 18,888 Gold, 60 Stamina
- MOTHERSDAY: Lucky Blind Box, Lucky Primon Egg, 18,888 Gold
Expired Codes
- F22226844F469C5B
- 28D8365D5317B0A4
- 988B862AA4E3C1DD
- AF74EE5C973E228B
- D0B0186FA7676997
- 776497E317614B7A
- FC415739C6857F88
- 658F44E705F9CD72
- C4CB861555E0AF1C
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Age Pals Adventure
Follow the instructions below to redeem Dragon Age Pals Adventure codes:
- Open Dragon Age Pals Adventure on your device.
- Click on your Avatar in the top right.
- Press the Redeem Pack button on the bottom.
- Type in your code in the text box.
- Click on Redeem to claim the loot.
Why Is My Code Not Working?
Codes in DAPA aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. I recommend copy-pasting each code. That way, you don’t even need to care about spelling. Also, if a code isn’t working despite you copy-pasting it, it might be that it’s expired. Even though we check whether codes are working regularly, one or two might slip us from time to time (don’t hate us for that).
How to Get More Dragon Age Pals Adventure Codes?
If you want to look for codes yourself, your best bet is the official DAPA Facebook page. Devs post new codes there, along with events, sneak peeks, and giveaways. However, scrolling through hundreds of irrelevant posts can take time and effort. So, you should bookmark this post instead. We search for them regularly, and you should take full advantage of that, saving you time for more in-game farming.
Anyway, you should now know what the working codes are and how to redeem them in Dragon Age Pals Adventure.
Also, if you like tactical gacha games like this one, I suggest you check out Girls Evo. The theme is a bit different, but the amount of strategy is enough to satisfy any true gamer.