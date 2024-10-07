Roblox Vision Codes (October 2024)

Want some Roblox Vision codes? This Blue Lock-inspired game from Splitline: Vision has only just released, letting fans live out their superpowered soccer fantasies. If you’re diving in and want one or two freebies to get you going, be sure to redeem these codes.

All Roblox Vision Codes

Roblox Vision Codes (Working)

1KLIKES : 1.2k UT and two Prodigy Spins

: 1.2k UT and two Prodigy Spins 500LIKES: 500 UT and one Prodigy Spin

Roblox Vision Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Vision Codes

Fortunately, the redemption process in Vision is quite easy – if a little bit lengthy. Here’s what to do:

Load into Vision from the Roblox game page.

Select your character and go to the main menu.

Press the Play button to take you into a pre-match lobby.

Press the small blue Codes button above the Challenges button.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Vision Codes?

Right now, you should check out the game’s Roblox group to find extra codes. It promises codes on the Discord server, but at the time of writing the link to join is broken. Therefore, a balance of the Roblox game page’s description, and the latest news from the dev group, should do the trick.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Vision. We’ll keep an eye out for codes, adding new ones to our list and removing any expired ones. That way, you’ll never miss out!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the code in question has expired. This happens quite a lot on Roblox, where codes often have short shelf-lives and the devs can remove them without any prior warning. As such, you’ll want to redeem each code as soon as you spot it here.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing in the code as it’s shown on our list. If there’s even one small typo, the code won’t work at all. As such, you’re best off copy-pasting codes instead.

