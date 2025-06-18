Morimens Codes (June 2025)

Enhance your deck with powerful cards, roll the best heroes and challenge the toughest enemies by redeeming Morimens codes!

Updated: June 18, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Slay demons of darkness, unlock breathtaking power, and save the realm from certain doom in this riveting turn-based gacha RPG. However, the challenge spike is going to give you whiplash if you don’t prepare for it beforehand. Grab useful upgrades via Morimens codes and head into battle at full strength!

All Morimens Codes List

Working Morimens Codes

Silverkey : 10 Pure Cores (New)

: 10 Pure Cores Catsgift : 1k SIlver (New)

: 1k SIlver HVGXHLDXQKKN : 5 Pure Cores

: 5 Pure Cores QKBQ‑SSDG‑JZYU : 5 Pure Cores

: 5 Pure Cores DC5000: 5 Special Potion Supplies

Expired Morimens Codes

DC16000KEEPERS

GPAXWADZYWKF

KGNYERWCQSGV

WZDCXREYSEDQ

KYJRMSGGDBWS

CLHRNYNQLQWQ

XRCHTLAVYJXZ

BBCHDLREDGLK

How to Redeem Codes in Morimens

If you need to redeem Morimens codes quickly and easily, follow our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Run Morimens on your device. Complete the prologue. Press the Settings button (1) on the left side of the screen. Press the Account tab (2) in the Settings menu. Press the Go to Redeem button (3) in the Redemption Code section. Type in your code into the Enter Redemption Button text box (4). Press the Confirm button (5) to redeem the code.

If you want to collect more amazing rewards in other games, browse through the rest of our Codes section to find freebies in titles across all platforms.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy