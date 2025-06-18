Forgot password
Morimens promo art
Image by B.I.A.V. Studio
Codes

Morimens Codes (June 2025)

Enhance your deck with powerful cards, roll the best heroes and challenge the toughest enemies by redeeming Morimens codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 17, 2025 10:15 pm

Updated: June 18, 2025

Added new codes!

Slay demons of darkness, unlock breathtaking power, and save the realm from certain doom in this riveting turn-based gacha RPG. However, the challenge spike is going to give you whiplash if you don’t prepare for it beforehand. Grab useful upgrades via Morimens codes and head into battle at full strength!

All Morimens Codes List

Working Morimens Codes

  • Silverkey: 10 Pure Cores (New)
  • Catsgift: 1k SIlver (New)
  • HVGXHLDXQKKN: 5 Pure Cores
  • QKBQ‑SSDG‑JZYU: 5 Pure Cores
  • DC5000: 5 Special Potion Supplies

Expired Morimens Codes

  • DC16000KEEPERS
  • GPAXWADZYWKF
  • KGNYERWCQSGV
  • WZDCXREYSEDQ
  • KYJRMSGGDBWS
  • CLHRNYNQLQWQ
  • XRCHTLAVYJXZ
  • BBCHDLREDGLK

How to Redeem Codes in Morimens

If you need to redeem Morimens codes quickly and easily, follow our instructions below:

  • Morimens Settings button in the main menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Account tab and the How to Redeem button in the Morimens Settings menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Morimens Class Rewards window, Enter Redemption Code text box and the Confirm button
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Morimens on your device.
  2. Complete the prologue.
  3. Press the Settings button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  4. Press the Account tab (2) in the Settings menu.
  5. Press the Go to Redeem button (3) in the Redemption Code section.
  6. Type in your code into the Enter Redemption Button text box (4).
  7. Press the Confirm button (5) to redeem the code.

If you want to collect more amazing rewards in other games, browse through the rest of our Codes section to find freebies in titles across all platforms.

