Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Rails Official Image
Image via Jawad2652
Category:
Codes

Anime Rails Codes (May 2025) 

Achieve Gojo level aura with Anime Rails codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 26, 2025 04:45 am

Updated May 26, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If I eat an entire roasted chicken, I am fueled for the entire day, but this dragon just pulls me for 5 feet. I swear, I could pull the carriage faster myself, but sadly I am not allowed, so if you want enough money so your dragon never stops moving, you need Anime Rails codes.

All Anime Rails Codes List

Active Anime Rails Codes 

  • PIRATE: 150 Cash
  • 7KLIKES: 150 Cash
  • BATTLEROYAL: 100 Cash

Expired Anime Rails Codes

  • THANKS
  • NEWHUB
  • 4000LIKES

Related: Ryuken Codes

How to Redeem Anime Rails Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Rails codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Anime Rails codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Like the game and join the Jawad2652 Roblox group.
  2. Launch Anime Rails on Roblox.
  3. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box.
  5. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content