Anime Rails Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 26, 2025: Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
If I eat an entire roasted chicken, I am fueled for the entire day, but this dragon just pulls me for 5 feet. I swear, I could pull the carriage faster myself, but sadly I am not allowed, so if you want enough money so your dragon never stops moving, you need Anime Rails codes.
All Anime Rails Codes List
Active Anime Rails Codes
- PIRATE: 150 Cash
- 7KLIKES: 150 Cash
- BATTLEROYAL: 100 Cash
Expired Anime Rails Codes
- THANKS
- NEWHUB
- 4000LIKES
Related: Ryuken Codes
How to Redeem Anime Rails Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Rails codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Like the game and join the Jawad2652 Roblox group.
- Launch Anime Rails on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: May 26, 2025 04:45 am