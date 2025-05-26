Anime Rails Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 26, 2025: Added new codes!

If I eat an entire roasted chicken, I am fueled for the entire day, but this dragon just pulls me for 5 feet. I swear, I could pull the carriage faster myself, but sadly I am not allowed, so if you want enough money so your dragon never stops moving, you need Anime Rails codes.

All Anime Rails Codes List

Active Anime Rails Codes

PIRATE: 150 Cash

150 Cash 7KLIKES: 150 Cash

150 Cash BATTLEROYAL: 100 Cash

Expired Anime Rails Codes

THANKS

NEWHUB

4000LIKES

How to Redeem Anime Rails Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Rails codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Like the game and join the Jawad2652 Roblox group. Launch Anime Rails on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

