RogueRealms Codes (September 2025)

Can't afford what you need to survive? Use the latest RogueRealms codes.

Updated: September 19, 2025 Added a new code!

Enter an arduous roguelike adventure and arm yourself with the latest RogueRealms codes, as the survival of your crew becomes increasingly more at stake as you take down waves of enemies and progress into new worlds. Choose the class that best suits you and get ready for absolute carnage.

All RogueRealms Codes List

Active RogueRealms Codes

CodeRelease: 150 Cash (New)

Expired RogueRealms Codes

There are no expired RogueRealms codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in RogueRealms

Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your RogueRealms codes:

Launch RogueRealms in Roblox. Press the gift box button on the left (while in the Lobby). Input a code from our list into the Code Here field. Hit Redeem Code to grab your free goodies.

RogueRealms Trello Link

If you need help getting acquainted with all the aspects of the game before you dive into danger, check out the official RogueRealms Trello board. Discover all the crucial information about classes, accessories, gear, modifiers, pets, enemies, bosses, and much more.

