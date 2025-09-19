RogueRealms Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 19, 2025
Added a new code!
Enter an arduous roguelike adventure and arm yourself with the latest RogueRealms codes, as the survival of your crew becomes increasingly more at stake as you take down waves of enemies and progress into new worlds. Choose the class that best suits you and get ready for absolute carnage.
All RogueRealms Codes List
Active RogueRealms Codes
- CodeRelease: 150 Cash (New)
Expired RogueRealms Codes
- There are no expired RogueRealms codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in RogueRealms
Here’s everything that you need to do to redeem your RogueRealms codes:
- Launch RogueRealms in Roblox.
- Press the gift box button on the left (while in the Lobby).
- Input a code from our list into the Code Here field.
- Hit Redeem Code to grab your free goodies.
RogueRealms Trello Link
If you need help getting acquainted with all the aspects of the game before you dive into danger, check out the official RogueRealms Trello board. Discover all the crucial information about classes, accessories, gear, modifiers, pets, enemies, bosses, and much more.
Published: Sep 19, 2025 07:30 am