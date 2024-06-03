Roblox Sorcery Trello Link (June 2024)

Looking for the Roblox Sorcery Trello link? This new game Bloodsung is inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen and is fast building a dedicated fanbase. If you want to try the game but don’t know where to begin, the Trello is an invaluable resource to check out.

What Is the Roblox Sorcery Trello Link?

Click here for the Roblox Sorcery Trello link.

Like other Roblox Trello boards, you don’t need to worry about verifying your account or even logging in to access it. That said, if you have an account you can hit the star icon to add it to your favorites. This means it’ll be easily accessible any time you load onto the site.

If you don’t have a Trello account, you can always bookmark this page so the link is always readily accessible.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Roblox Sorcery Trello?

Once you follow the link, you’ll find plenty of information on the Sorcery Trello. First and foremost, it’s useful for learning about each and every weapon in the game. The weapons column also includes videos of each move you can pull off, so you know what to expect.

Elsewhere, the Sorcery Trello has columns on the NPs you encounter in the open world, domains to alter your fighting style, and Cursed Techniques that provide race-exclusive move sets. As an overall archive on all things Sorcery, the Trello is exactly what you’ll need.

Alongside that, there are other meta sources of information such as an FAQ on how the game works and details on new features arriving in future updates.

