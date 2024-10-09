MMA Legends Codes (October 2024)

Ready to get down and dirty in the ring? Well, sure you are, but what about some free rewards and swag? In this case, you will need all the latest and working MMA Legends codes. Keep reading to find out how to redeem them and what rewards you can get.

All MMA Legends Codes

MMA Legends Codes (Working)

15kLikes : 8k Cash and 15 Spins

: 8k Cash and 15 Spins 5kLikes : 5k Cash

: 5k Cash 10kFavorites : 5k Cash

: 5k Cash RELEASE: 3k Cash and three Spins

MMA Legends Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In MMA Legends

To redeem codes in the game, you’ll have to do a few steps before attempting it. So follow our instructions here:

To redeem codes, you’ll have to both like the game but also join the Roblox group as well.

Launch MMA Legends in Roblox.

Once you are in the game, on the right side of the screen find the “ABX” button.

Click on it and the Rewards menu will open. Scroll down to the bottom and find the Code text box.

Copy and paste the code you want from our page to the text box.

Click the Redeem green button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How To Get More MMA Legends Codes

Since you have already joined the Roblox group, if you want to redeem codes at least, there you should already find several updates and the latest codes. But you might also want to join the Discord server, as the developers will share the latest codes and you can also interact with the community.

Of course, another great way to get your hands on all the latest codes for MMA Legends is by bookmarking this page and checking back often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often, the problem with codes is because of typos. But in the case of MMA Legends, we also have to remind you that you need to both join the Roblox group and also like the game, otherwise the codes won’t work. Also, some of the codes might require you to get some wins before attempting to redeem them.

If you are sure that you have done all that, and still the codes won’t work, the problem might be that the codes have since expired. We always recommend redeeming them as soon as you find them.

