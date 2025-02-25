Forgot password
Noobs upon noobs upon noobs!
Published: Feb 25, 2025 09:02 am

Updated: February 25, 2025

We added new codes!

These noobs can do more than just suck at video games! Individually, they don’t pose much of a threat. But put them together, and you get an army of superpowered noobs that will decimate anything in their path. Redeeming Noob Merge Army! codes will help you unlock their full potential.

All Noob Merge Army! Codes List

Working Noob Merge Army! Codes 

  • RELEASE: 4.5k Coins
  • NOOBISH: 220 Damage
  • CRYSTALS: 800 Crystals
  • DISCEXCLUSIVE: 1800 Crystals

Expired Noob Merge Army! Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Noob Merge Army! codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Noob Merge Army!

Follow along as we explain the entire process of redeeming Noob Merge Army! codes:

  1. Launch Noob Merge Army! on Roblox.
  2. Click the blue bird icon (1) in the top-right corner.
  3. Type in an active code where it says Enter Code Here! (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) and enjoy your free rewards.

Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.