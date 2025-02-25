Updated: February 25, 2025 We added new codes!

These noobs can do more than just suck at video games! Individually, they don’t pose much of a threat. But put them together, and you get an army of superpowered noobs that will decimate anything in their path. Redeeming Noob Merge Army! codes will help you unlock their full potential.

All Noob Merge Army! Codes List

Working Noob Merge Army! Codes

RELEASE : 4.5k Coins

: 4.5k Coins NOOBISH : 220 Damage

: 220 Damage CRYSTALS : 800 Crystals

: 800 Crystals DISCEXCLUSIVE: 1800 Crystals

Expired Noob Merge Army! Codes

There are currently no expired Noob Merge Army! codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Noob Merge Army!

Follow along as we explain the entire process of redeeming Noob Merge Army! codes:

Launch Noob Merge Army! on Roblox. Click the blue bird icon (1) in the top-right corner. Type in an active code where it says Enter Code Here! (2). Click the Redeem button (3) and enjoy your free rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

