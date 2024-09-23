Dragon Merge Tycoon Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 23, 2024 We added all the codes!

Just like all other tycoon experiences, Dragon Merge Tycoon is one huge grind. I mean, you’ll need $50K just to unlock upgrades! So, any bit of cash or boosts you can get on the side are life savers. To get them for free, redeem the Dragon Merge Tycoon codes we collected below.

All Active Dragon Merge Tycoon Codes

Release: 1,000 Cash (New)

Expired Dragon Merge Tycoon Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Merge Tycoon

Open Dragon Merge Tycoon on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the left. Paste or type your code into the input field. Press Submit to redeem the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in this experience is spelling mistakes. That’s because codes for this game are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters and numbers. So, before you hit Submit, double-check your spelling.

On the other hand, it could be that your spelling was fine but that the code you used was already claimed on your account or expired. If any of those two things happen, there will be nothing for you to do but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More Dragon Merge Tycoon Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then you should visit the Tycoon Palace Discord server and the Tycoon Palace Roblox group. Both can contain codes, though Discord seems more reliable. Also, joining the group for the 10% money boost in-game is also good.

Anyway, that is all we have regarding Dragon Merge Tycoon codes for now. To get more codes and tier lists for all the newest experiences, including My Anime Life, Toilet Evolution Simulator, and Anime Vanguards, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite.

