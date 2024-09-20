My Anime Life Codes [NEW] (September 2024)

Updated: September 20, 2024 We added all the codes!

My Anime Life is one of the most engaging RP experiences you’ll ever play on Roblox. However, you’ll need to work to finance your leisure lifestyle. Well, not really, as you can instead live off the resources you get from the My Anime Life codes we listed below!

All Active My Anime Life Codes

SECRETGOLD : 50 Gold (New)

: 50 Gold 1MTHANKYOU : 400K Cash, 50 Gold (New)

: 400K Cash, 50 Gold THANKYOUFOR100K : 100K Cash, 20 Gold (New)

: 100K Cash, 20 Gold 500KVISITS : 200K Cash, 50 Gold (New)

: 200K Cash, 50 Gold RELEASE: 150K Cash, 20 Gold (New)

Expired My Anime Life Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in My Anime Life

Open My Anime Life on Roblox. Click on Rewards (trophy icon) on the left. Select Codes from your phone’s menu. Type or paste your code into the input field. Click Redeem to submit the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling mistake : Codes for My Anime Life aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, it’s best you copy-paste them into the input field.

: Codes for My Anime Life aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, it’s best you copy-paste them into the input field. Expired code : Developers can deactivate codes without any warning. So, it’s best you claim them as soon as you find them.

: Developers can deactivate codes without any warning. So, it’s best you claim them as soon as you find them. Already redeemed code: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an alert saying “Used.”

How to Get More MAL Codes

The best places to search for codes are the game’s Roblox page, the GameBuzz – BoxMoji Roblox group, and the Boxmoji Discord server. On the Discord server, you can also find other useful info and connect with other people who want to roleplay.

Well, that does it for our guide on My Anime Life codes and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes or some other info for this or other popular experiences like Devas of Creation or Anime Vanguards, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite, and you’ll surely find it!

