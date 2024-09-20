Image Credit: Bethesda
Two players in a classroom in My Anime Life Roblox experience
Image Source: GameBuzz – BoxMoji
My Anime Life Codes [NEW] (September 2024)

I won't have to find a job as long as these codes keep coming.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 06:31 am

Updated: September 20, 2024

We added all the codes!

My Anime Life is one of the most engaging RP experiences you’ll ever play on Roblox. However, you’ll need to work to finance your leisure lifestyle. Well, not really, as you can instead live off the resources you get from the My Anime Life codes we listed below!

All Active My Anime Life Codes

  • SECRETGOLD: 50 Gold (New)
  • 1MTHANKYOU: 400K Cash, 50 Gold (New)
  • THANKYOUFOR100K: 100K Cash, 20 Gold (New)
  • 500KVISITS: 200K Cash, 50 Gold (New)
  • RELEASE: 150K Cash, 20 Gold (New)

Expired My Anime Life Codes

  • There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in My Anime Life

Codes redemption menu in My Anime Life Roblox experience
Image Source: GameBuzz – BoxMoji via Twinfinite
  1. Open My Anime Life on Roblox.
  2. Click on Rewards (trophy icon) on the left.
  3. Select Codes from your phone’s menu.
  4. Type or paste your code into the input field.
  5. Click Redeem to submit the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

  • Spelling mistake: Codes for My Anime Life aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. So, it’s best you copy-paste them into the input field.
  • Expired code: Developers can deactivate codes without any warning. So, it’s best you claim them as soon as you find them.
  • Already redeemed code: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll get an alert saying “Used.”

How to Get More MAL Codes

The best places to search for codes are the game’s Roblox page, the GameBuzz – BoxMoji Roblox group, and the Boxmoji Discord server. On the Discord server, you can also find other useful info and connect with other people who want to roleplay.

Well, that does it for our guide on My Anime Life codes and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes or some other info for this or other popular experiences like Devas of Creation or Anime Vanguards, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite, and you’ll surely find it!

Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.