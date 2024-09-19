Farming materials is one of the most boring parts of AV. Still, it’s necessary if you want to upgrade your mythics and secrets and get the most meta units, namely Song Jinwu (Monarch). So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know on how to get Shadow Traces in Anime Vanguards.

Where to Get Shadow Traces in Anime Vanguards

To get Shadow Traces in Anime Vanguards, you’ll need to farm the Double Dungeon Legend Stage Act 2. To unlock this, as well as all other Legend Stages, you’ll first have to clear all story acts. It doesn’t have to be Nightmare; Normal difficulty is fine. After that, you’ll be able to select Legend Stages instead of Story at the bottom of the stage selection menu.

Know that this specific stage doesn’t require you to hit the statues like the Igris one, making scripts that more useful. Plus, it’s designed in such a way that even players without any meta units can clear it. So, no need to get Monarch on your Kinaru first; just go in and play it!

What Are Shadow Traces in Anime Vanguards

In Anime Vanguards, Shadow Traces are materials you’ll need to evolve and ascend Song Jinwu. The evolution requires 12 Shadow Traces, and the ascensions require 3, 6, and 9 traces, respectfully (number of stars * 3). Considering that you earn 2 on average per clear, you’ll be looking at around 6 clears for the evolution and 9 clears for the maximum ascension.

The good thing is that you can farm them together with Green Essence Stones, which you’ll also need plenty of for evolutions. Also, I suggest you don’t use Green Essence Stones for crafting. Instead, farm Challenges to get other-colored stones because otherwise, you’ll find yourself farming Legend Stages later just for the Green Essences.

Anyway, that sums up all the info you’ll need to start farming Shadow Traces in Anime Vanguards. Also, don’t forget to bookmark Twinfinite for more AV content, including our guides on how to unlock Paragon mode, equip mounts, and get secret units.

