Cursed Tank Simulator Codes [FIRE SUPPORT] (November 2024)

Is it your dream to create your very own personalized tank by mixing and matching different modules? Then you might want to get a headstart with some free money and items, so here are all the latest Cursed Tank Simulator codes. Keep reading to find out how to use them and what kind of rewards you can expect.

All Cursed Tank Simulator Codes

Cursed Tank Simulator Codes (Working)

WeAreSoBack : 250 pounds and 20k gold

: 250 pounds and 20k gold code : 35k gold, five chromium, three titanium, and 500 coal

: 35k gold, five chromium, three titanium, and 500 coal Q: One cyberware

Cursed Tank Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How To Redeem Codes In Cursed Tank Simulator

Luckily, it is quite easy to redeem codes in this Roblox game. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Cursed Tank Simulator in Roblox.

Tap on the “Codes” button in the top right of the screen.

Copy and paste the code you want to use from this page.

Click “Check” and enjoy your free rewards.

How To Get More Cursed Tank Simulator Codes

In order to make sure you don’t lose out on any codes, you might want to join the developers’ Discord server. You can also follow the developers on X, for all the latest updates on the game.

Naturally, another great way to avoid losing out on any useful codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Most often the problem with codes not working correctly is because they are case-sensitive. Even the slightest variation from the actual code will cause it not to work. Also, in this game, we have noticed a bunch of codes that don’t seem to do anything. We haven’t listed them, but you might happen to use one that is just made for fun.

