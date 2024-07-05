Rivals Codes (July 2024)

Trying to find the newest Rivals codes? This Roblox shooter made by Nosniy Games is all about battling it out in 1v1 to 5v5 matches until one side achieves the five wins needed for victory. All tested and confirmed to be working, learning how to redeem these active codes will help you gain an extra advantage with the free rewards they give away.

All Rivals Codes

Rivals Codes (Working)

BONUS : Key x 1

: Key x 1 COMMUNITY: Community Wrap for Grenade

Rivals Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Rivals

There are a couple of extra steps needed to redeem Rivals codes compared to other games, but the process is rather straightforward. Here is the process you need to follow:

Create or log into an X (formerly Twitter) account. Follow users @Sensei_RBX and @NosniyGames.

Launch Rivals via the Roblox game page.

Select the “Rewards” icon at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom “redeem codes” section, enter your X account username, and verify you’ve followed the aforementioned users.

Enter one of the above codes into the text box & select “Redeem”.

If the code is correct, you’ll get your rewards right away!

How Do You Get More Rivals Codes?

Besides bookmarking this page, the Rivals X account or Discord server are the best places for more codes as soon as they drop. The developer drops new codes on the regular, so following them is a great way to get new rewards when they become available.

On the other hand, it can be difficult to keep track of which codes are available and working after more are released. In this case, we’d still recommend keeping our list on hand so you can know each code has already been tested – confirming you won’t be wasting any time when trying to redeem them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Since Roblox codes are often case-sensitive, it can be very easy to misenter a letter and believe your code isn’t working. If you’ve typed out a code and been told it’s incorrect, try copying and pasting the code directly from this guide so you know it has been entered correctly.

Otherwise, your Rivals code may not work because it has expired. Codes having expiration dates, or the developers removing them from circulation, are often the case with these types of games. To get around this, it’s ideal to redeem your code as soon as you find it so you don’t miss out.

