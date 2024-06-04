Onikami Legacy is a Roblox game based on the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer. If you are looking for the Onikami Legacy Trello link for this game, you can check out this handy guide.

What Is the Roblox Onikami Legacy Trello Link?

You can visit the Trello board for Roblox Onikami Legacy via this link.

Unlike joining a Discord server, you don’t need to create a Trello account to access this page. However, you won’t be able to favorite the board unless you have an account. The next best thing to do is bookmark this page so you can easily access it in the future.

The Trello board contains all sorts of useful information about Onikami Legacy. If you’re a new player, we highly recommend checking out the Game Info section. You can find articles on how to rank up in the game and the full maps.

You can read the Starter Guide in the Important Info section. Underneath it, you can also check out cards about Gourds and Nichirin. The next one you may want to read is the basic game mechanics. For instance, all players will receive a family name or clan, which can give you special Slayer Marks or even buffs.

If you want to jump into fighting, you can scroll through the Onikami Legacy Trello board until you find the Bosses section. So far, there are only two bosses, Gyutaro and Zenitsu. The two of them are connected to side quests that you need to trigger before you can fight them.

Lastly, we suggest checking out the Breathing Technique and Blood Demonic Arts sections. They will teach you about all the skills you can unlock in the game. As a plus, you can even watch how each ability is performed since each card contains short videos.

That's everything you need to know about the Onikami Legacy Trello link.

