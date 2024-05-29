Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024 We found codes!

Want to reroll your face, race, or family but don’t know how? Well, you can do it for free by using Onikami Legacy codes. We went out and collected all the working ones in the list below, with instructions on how to redeem them further down. So, scroll down and start redeeming them before they expire!

All Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes List

Working Codes

WARNING: The codes take effect immediately after you use them. So, if you are satisfied with your current face, family, or whatever, don’t use codes for that reroll.

! SorryForTheShutdown : Family Reroll (New)

: Family Reroll ! SorryForTheShutdown2 : Family Reroll (New)

: Family Reroll ! SorryForTheShutdown3 : Family Reroll (New)

: Family Reroll !GetMurata : Family Reroll

: Family Reroll !1KLIKES : Family Reroll

: Family Reroll !FamilyNew : Family Reroll

: Family Reroll !NEWFACES : Face Reroll

: Face Reroll !Drippy : Face Reroll

: Face Reroll !Drippy2 : Face Reroll

: Face Reroll !Drippy3 : Face Reroll

: Face Reroll !HornDemon : Horn Reroll [Demon]

: Horn Reroll [Demon] !RaceReset4 : Race Reset to human

: Race Reset to human !StyleReset: Breathing or Blood Art reset

Expired Codes

!Money

!NewFaceReality

!SkinColor

!HornAppearance

!200KVISITS

!FaceRerollFix

!FaceRerollFix2

!600Likes

!700Likes

!SufferUpdate

!170Kvisits

!NiceEyes

!OutMySight

!Korno

!RaceReset3

!SwordsmithGift

!100KVisits

!500Likes

!SkinColor2

!HornAppearance2

!HairColor2

!RaceReset2

!FaceReroll

!LikeTheGame

!NichirinColor3

!RaceReset

!Thanks

!ThanksAgain

!HairColor

!NichirinColor

!NichirinColor2

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Onikami Legacy

Follow the instructions below to redeem Onikami Legacy codes:

Open Onikami Legacy on Roblox. Open the chat using the chat bubble button on the top right. Type in your code or paste it (exclamation mark included). Send the message to redeem the code.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Codes in Onikami Legacy are case-sensitive, so typing them out by hand could lead to a spelling mistake or two. To avoid that, simply copy-paste the codes instead. Also, the devs deactivate codes without warning sometimes, so if you need a specific reroll, you’d better use it now as it might expire suddenly.

How to Get More Onikami Legacy Codes?

If you want to search for codes yourself, check the official Onikami Discord server. It has a dedicated codes channel and also provides a lot of useful information, like in-game sneak peeks, FAQs, and more. However, if you don’t want to be bombarded by Discord notifications, bookmarking this post might be better. We keep the working list updated so you can be sure that you’re always getting all the active ones.

Anyway, that is all you need to know about Onikami Legacy codes and how to redeem them. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the most popular action titles, including Legacy Piece, Anime Spirits, and Anime Swords X.

