Roblox Combat Warriors Codes (January 2024)

After the latest Roblox Combat Warriors codes? This game is a lot more gruesome than your average Roblox game, with weapon-swinging combat that really packs a punch. If you’re diving in but want a fee freebies to help you on your quest to be the most powerful, we’ve got you covered.

All Roblox Combat Warriors Codes

Combat Warriors Codes (Active)

There are no active Combat Warriors Codes right now. Sorry about that!

Combat Warriors Codes (Expired)

;claim ZXBORAZ81W

;claim H17PAYDUQV

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Combat Warriors

Redeeming Combat Warriors codes doesn’t work exactly like other Roblox games. Instead of a direct code redemption box, you’ll need to fiddle with the in-game chat commands. Here’s what to do:

Load into Combat Warriors via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a server, type ‘;claim’ and then a code from our list into the chat box.

Hit Redeem.

If the code still works, you’ll get some freebies deposited into your account!

How Can You Get More Roblox Combat Warriors Codes?

Luckily, it seems like an awful lot of Combat Warriors codes are due to arrive in the near future. There are three main places to check for them: the game’s Discord server, X page, and YouTube channel. All of them host codes at some time or another, so it’s worth keeping an eye on all three.

A new code will release when the game hits 1.25 million likes. It currently sits at over 1 million likes, so there could still be a little while to wait. Rather than constantly refreshing social media feeds, feel free to bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll keep our list updated to save you the hassle!

Why Are My Roblox Combat Warriors Codes Not Working?

There’s one major stumbling block when it comes to redeeming these codes. You need to ensure the ;claim prefix is added into the chat box before you paste in a code to use it. Otherwise, you’ll blankly type the code and get nothing in return.

The only other reason a code may not work is if it has expired. Some of the codes for this game expire incredibly fast, like flash sales put on for mere minutes at a time by the developer. Be as fast as you can, or you a code may pass you by.

What is Roblox Combat Warriors?

Combat Warriors is one of the most brutal and bloody games on the Roblox platform. In hardcore PvP servers, you use a range of melee weapons to take out enemies, gradually leveling up as you go. The most dedicated players will make light work of lobbies, so you need to be prepared to dedicate an awful lot of time before you really get good. Fortunately, you can get free spins to earn new weapons, giving you a fighting chance in battle.

