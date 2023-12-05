Roblox Play for UGC Codes (December 2023)

Play for UGC is a simple Roblox game where you can complete quests to obtain in-game cosmetics. Although you can get UGC points by playing the game, you can also obtain some for free by redeeming codes.

All Available Codes in Play for UGC

Space UGC has released several codes that players can redeem for free UGC points. Here is the list of all the working codes in Play for UGC:

fr33event – Redeem to get 5,000 UGC Points

newupdat3 – Redeem to get 10,000 UGC Points

pricehikeyikes – Redeem to get 20,000 UGC Points

spacew4c3 – Redeem to get 5,000 UGC Points

All Expired Codes in Play for UGC

There are no invalid codes in Play for UGC at this time, but we will update this list should any change occur in the future.

How to Redeem Codes in Play for UGC

You can redeem the working codes in Play for UGC by following these steps:

Launch Play for UGC on the Roblox app. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Play for UGC codes into the text box. Press the Claim button.

You can get more Play for UGC codes by following @SpaceWaCe on X. Another great way is by joining the Space UGC Roblox Group and the official Space Community Discord Server so you can get notified about important announcements and updates regarding new item releases.

I also recommend you bookmark this page since we will update this article with the newest valid codes in Play for UGC. This way, you don’t have to follow the developer on social media and keep track of the updates yourself.

That's everything you need to know about Play for UGC codes.