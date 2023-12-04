Hex Defender Roblox Codes (December 2023)

Hex Defender is somewhat of an oddball on Roblox, given its gameplay. You aren’t fighting anime characters or ridiculous creatures, but hexagons (yes, the shape).

They come at your in waves and waves, which you’ll have to fight off in spectacular fashion. Stats are incredibly important, so get ahead with the latest Hex Defender codes!

All Hex Defender Roblox Codes

This time around, Hex Defender has several codes you can redeem for in-game currency. As usually, we’ve tested the following codes ourselves to ensure they’re working. As of Dec. 4, 2023, you can still redeem:

Release : x1000 Coins

: x1000 Coins HexDefender : x1000 Coins

: x1000 Coins DailyUpdates : x5000 Coins

: x5000 Coins CashCoinGold: x5000 Coins

Coins are your main source of currency, which you’ll earn gradually as you defeat more and more waves of hexagons. While this month’s codes are solid, they’re far more valuable to newer players who are lacking many of the available perks.

All Expired Codes in Hex Defender

As of Dec. 4, 2023, the following codes can no longer be redeemed for their rewards:

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming freebies in Hex Defender is as straightforward as it gets. Right after you launch Roblox and join Hex Defender, you’ll find the code button in the bottom-right corner.

Now, what you should keep in mind is that codes are case-sensitive. If you see a capital letter in our list of codes, then include that capitalization. Also, double-check your spelling! Select the ‘Submit’ button and the rewards are yours.

At any rate, that’s everything there is to redeeming Hex Defender codes. To make the most of this month’s freebies, we suggest spending your Coins on Perks found in hexagon eggs located in the lobby. Don’t forget we have a bunch of other code guides for experiences such as Blox Fruits and Anime Dimensions.