Even though arm wrestling isn’t an official Olympic sport, it’s safe to say that it takes more than just brute strength to beat your opponent. Sure, raw muscle will help you, but you’ll also need good technique, arm positioning, and… okay, it’s mostly just raw strength! For those who’re on the hunt for all the latest Arm Wrestle Simulator codes in Roblox, here’s everything you need to know. Let’s go!

All Working Arm Wrestle Simulator Codes

These are all the active, valid codes you can redeem in-game for free goodies:

axel – 50 free Wins

– 50 free Wins release – Free Training Boost

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes in the title.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes is a total cinch. Still, if you’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

First, launch Arm Wrestle Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Next, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. In this game, codes are not case-sensitive.

Lastly, hit the green ‘Verify’ button and the freebies will be added to your account.

And, voila! Hopefully, this has helped to shed light on all the latest Arm Wrestle Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here’s the latest Project Slayers codes as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, feel free to give our further coverage down below a quick once-over.

