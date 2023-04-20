All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (April 2023)
Anime-inspired games on Roblox are pretty much a dime a dozen, but Project Slayers is arguably one of the best. Not only does it boast deep RPG mechanics, a leveling system, and an open world, but it also has a slick combat system to boot. Loosely based on the Demon Slayer manga, there’s a lot to love about this rewarding slash-’em-up. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering: What are all the Project Slayers codes in Roblox right now? With that in mind, let’s get into it!
All Working Project Slayers Codes in Roblox
Page updated April 20, 2023
Added a new code!
Here’s a list of all the active codes in Project Slayers that you can redeem at the moment:
- UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD — Use code for Spins (New)
All Expired Project Slayers Codes in Roblox
These Project Slayers codes are all expired and sadly no longer work:
- [email protected] — Use code for 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon, and 2 Daily
- 3AsTeRRaceReset — Use code for Race Reset
- EastaBreathingR3S3T — Use code for Breathing Reset
- SorryForDelay! — Use code for 15 Demon Art, 10 Spins, and 1 Daily
- New500kLikesCode! — Use code for 10 Demon Art, 25 Spins, and 3 Dailies
- ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset! — Use code for a Race Reset
- ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset — Use code for a Breathing Reset
- ThanksFor200milVisitsRace — Race Reset
- ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing — Breathing Reset
- [email protected] — Spins and Resets
- [email protected] — Race Reset
- [email protected] — Breathing Reset
- ProjectShutdown — Spins and Resets
- ProjectShutdownRace — Race Reset
- ProjectShutdownBreathing — Breathing Reset
- ThanksFor500kVotes — Spins and Resets
- 450Kupv — Multiple Spins
- 450KupvRaceReset — Race Reset
- 450KupvBreathingReset — Breathing Reset
- HappyNewYears! – 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, and 5 Daily Spins
- HappyUpdateYears! – Race Reset
- 2023BreathingReset – Breathing Reset
- MerryChristmas2022RaceReset – Race Reset
- MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset – Breathing Technique Reset
- MerryChristmas2022 – 50 Clan Spins and 10 Art Spins
- [email protected] – 18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, and 3 Daily spins
- MUGENTRAINFINALLY – Breathing Reset
- IncreasedDropsBreathReset – Breathing Reset
- IncreasedDropsRaceReset – Race Reset
- AkazagoBRR – Race Reset
- miniupdatedaily – 5 Free Daily Spins
- 350Kupvotes!Breathing – Reset breathing
- 350Kupvotes! – 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP
- 200K+upvotestysm – 1k exp, 50 Clan Spins, and 30 Demon Art Spins
- soryagainguys:V – Free rewards
- sorryforanothershutdownlol – 40 Spins
- 100K+likesiglol – 35 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 75 Clan Spins
- gettingthere! – 25 Clan Spins
- Sorryforshutdowns! – 10 Demon Art Spins and 25 Clan Spins
- FINALLYRELEASETIME! – 15 Clan Spins, 120 Experience, and 300 Wen
- werebackup – 20 Demon Art Spins, 2000 Experience, and 50 Clan Spins
- 400Klikes – Spins, demon art spins, and daily spins
- 400Klikesracereset – Race Reset
- 400Klikesbreathingreset – Breathing Reset
- Miniupdate3 – 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spin
- MiniUpdate3racereset – Race Reset
- Miniupdate3breathingreset – Breathing Reset
- FlAm3!Shawcas31 – 20 Clan Spins, five Demon Art Spins, and one Daily Spin
- 1o0millvisits-_- – 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins
- 1o0millvisits-_-racereset – Race Reset
- 1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset – Breathing Reset
- miniupd2 – 20 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins
- miniupd2breathreset – Breathing Reset
- miniupd2racereset – Race Reset
- twittaspins – 25 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 1 Daily Spin and 1k XP
- lastcode?lol – 50 Clan Spins, 20 Demon Art Spins, and 2 Daily Spins
- anotherdayanothershutdown – Free rewards
- shutdownnumb2 – 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins
- shutdown! – 35 Clan Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, and 1 Daily Spins
- miniupdate – 75 Clan Spins, 40 Demon art Spins, and 3000 Exp
How to Redeem Codes in Project Slayers
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Project Slayers is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, boot up Project Slayers on Roblox.
- Then, tap on the icon with three exclamation marks (as highlighted in the image below).
- Next, tap on the ‘Book’ menu icon.
- In the text box at the bottom of the screen, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above and hit ‘Redeem’
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all the Project Slayers codes in Roblox are right now. For more, why not check out the latest codes for A Hero’s Destiny, Dragon Ball Evolution, Da Hood, Nuke Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, Inazuma, and Edward the Man-Eating Train. Plus, we’ve even got a guide showing how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
