Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution Codes
Snag the freebies!
On the lookout for the latest Dragon Ball Evolution codes for Roblox? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Dragon Ball Evolution is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Evolution Artworks. In Dragon Ball Evolution, you must fight your way to the top and destroy your opponents.
Redeeming Dragon Ball Evolution codes is one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest codes you can use to nab yourself some free rewards.
All Free Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution Codes
Working Codes
Here’s a look at all the active Dragon Ball Evolution codes:
- 60KLIKES—Get 5 minutes x3 coins, 5 minutes x3 boost, 15 minute x3 Strength
- 45KLIKES—Get 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost
- FREEZA—Get 5 minutes x3 coins, 5 minutes x3 boost, 15 minutes x2 Strength (New)
- BOSSISLAND—Get x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost
- booster—Get 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x3 a Boost
- OOZARU—Get x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost
- 10MVISITS—Get 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
Expired Codes
- DELAY – Redeem code for x5 Coin Boost and x2 Strength
- 30KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 minutes of x5 coins, 5 minutes of x2 Strength, and lots of Coins
- 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost
- 250k – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost
Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.
How to Redeem Dragon Ball Evolution Codes in Roblox
Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution codes:
- Launch the game on Roblox.
- Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen.
- A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen.
- Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.
After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account.
So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution codes.
