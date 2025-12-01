Forgot password
One Hit Man promo image
Image via Best Anime Studio
Category:
Codes

One Hit Man Codes (”December)

One Hit Man codes are ready for the grab.
Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic

Updated: Dec 1, 2025 09:19 am

Updated: December 1, 2025

Added all the working codes!

With One Hit Man Codes, you will get a great head start to beat challenges faster. The more you punch, the stronger you become, and it’s just satisfying to see your power grow.

All One Hit Man Codes List

Active One Hit Man Codes

  • Challenge: Stoneheart Chest

Expired One Hit Man Codes

  • There are no expired One Hit Man codes.

Related: Mecharashi Codes

How to Redeem Codes in One Hit Man

Here is how to redeem One Hit Man codes:

How to redeem One Hit Man codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run One Hit Man in Roblox.
  2. Click the Code on the upper right corner.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Hit CLAIM to get goodies.

Check out Twinfinite’s Roblox Codes section to get new codes for other titles.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.