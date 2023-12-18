Kaizen Codes (December 2023)

I really thought rolling a powerful Clan in Kaizen, such as Zenin, wouldn’t be an issue with all the Spins I had. Oh, boy, was I wrong! Once I ran out of Spins without rolling anything better than Ieri, I had to redeem some codes.

Kaizen codes provided enough Spins for me to roll my preferred Clan. I even got EXP Boosts, which made my experience much more enjoyable and my progress smoother. If you’re struggling to get a good Clan, redeem the codes while they’re still active. And if you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaizen and looking for other games inspired by the franchise, check out our All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes article and claim helpful freebies in that game, too!

All Kaizen Codes List

Kaizen Codes (Working)

BUG_FIX – 25 Clan Spins and 2x EXP for 3 hours (New)

– 25 Clan Spins and 2x EXP for 3 hours THANKS_FOR_14_MIL – 5 Clan Spins (Only on servers that are version 0.2.3 or later)

– 5 Clan Spins TOJI_SOON – 3 Clan Spins

Kaizen Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Kaizen

Redeeming Kaizen codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Kaizen on Roblox. Click the Settings icon on the left side of your screen. Input your code into the Enter Code Here text box. Click the Redeem button to get your reward.

How Can You Get More Kaizen Codes?

Kaizen codes are announced on the official Kaizen Discord server, so consider joining to look for codes and other information regarding the game. Keep in mind that scrolling through all the messages can take some time. If you’re looking for a quicker solution, save this article. As soon as game developers announce new codes, we add them to our list, so come back every now and then to check for updates.

Why Are My Kaizen Codes Not Working?

Kaizen codes are case-sensitive. Unless you input them exactly as they appear, you won’t obtain freebies. To ensure there are no spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes from our list into the game.

Additionally, all codes expire eventually. Redeem the codes as soon as they’re announced to avoid losing the opportunity to get the goodies. We check the codes regularly, but should you discover an expired one on our Working list, notify us, and we will update our guide.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Kaizen

Besides redeeming Kaizen codes, you can complete your quests and win battles to receive EXP. Another option is to join the Discord server linked above and participate in giveaways and events that get announced there for a chance to win more rewards.

What Is Kaizen?

Kaizen is a fighting PvP Roblox game heavily inspired by the popular franchise Jujutsu Kaizen. You start the game as a student who’s trying to become a powerful Sorcerer. Explore the vast, anime-inspired world while facing powerful enemies, perfecting numerous fighting techniques, improving your character’s stats, and learning all there is to know about curses. Choose between participating in PvP combat and teaming up with friends, and defeat all your foes!

