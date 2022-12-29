All Roblox Inazuma Rebirth Codes

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Roblox’s Inazuma Rebirth allows players to participate in a challenging team-based football match based on the anime Inazuma Eleven. Whether you play on the public or private server, you’ll gradually increase your rank and stats to become a legendary athletic star. So, if you want to boost your levels further, we’ll show you all the Roblox Inazuma Rebirth codes.

Roblox Inazuma Rebirth Codes

The third update of Roblox’s Inazuma Rebirth features several new codes that can help you get a jump start on your football journey. Here are all the working Inazuma Rebirth codes:

Codes Rewards !code 6.5KFav XP Boost and 500 Cash !code GodHand XP Boost and 500 Cash !code Update3 XP Boost and 550 Cash !code BallLagFix XP Boost and 500 Cash !code Variants XP Boost and 350 Cash !code Shinies XP Boost and 350 Cash !code FlameDance XP Boost and 500 Cash !code 10kMEMBERSTY XP Boost and 350 Cash !code 1KPlayings XP Boost and 2,500 Cash

With the cash rewards, players can purchase drinks at the machine or buy stat enhancements at the nearby store. You can boost five stat categories: Power, Dribble, Speed, Stamina, and Handles. In addition, high-level ranks can provide players with new items and gear to maximize their performance.

How to Enter Codes in Roblox Inazuma Rebirth

To enter a code in Roblox’s Inazuma Rebirth, you must select the chat icon at the top-left corner and type it into the bar:

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

From there, players can press the Menu at the bottom of the screen to see if the codes worked. At this point, you should see a significant increase in XP, Stat Points, and Cash. If a code doesn’t work, players may need to try others or wait until the developer releases more.

How to Get More Codes in Roblox Inazuma Rebirth

Players can get more Roblox codes for Inazuma Rebirth by checking out the official Discord server or joining the game’s group channel. Furthermore, the game’s Discord has free giveaways from time to time, where you can earn unique powers for football matches.

We’ll be updating this post with more codes once they’ve gone live.

That’s everything you need to know about all the Roblox Inazuma Rebirth codes. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to redeem a promo code, all Arsenal codes, all Roblox Ohio codes, and all Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

