Roblox: How Much Do Robux Cost? Full Robux Pricing Details

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

If you were asked what the most popular game in the world is, it’s easy to default to, say, Mario or Minecraft. But the reality is this: One of the biggest games in the world right now is Roblox, a gaming platform that features over 40 million user-created video game experiences. We know, it’s kind of mind-blowing, right?

While the majority of the experiences on Roblox are free-to-play, a few are locked behind a paywall, and many feature microtransactions – both cosmetic and gameplay-related. If you’re interested in plonking down some hard-earned cash, though, you’ll first need to nab some Robux, which is essentially Roblox’s very own in-game currency. Here are the pricing details outlining how much Robux costs.

How Much Do Robux Cost?

Most importantly, it’s worth noting that the price of Robux can vary slightly from retailer to retailer. However, there is a general pricing model for Robux (H/T, Roblox Wiki), which we’ll detail below:

40 Robux | $0.49 | £0.49 | €0.44

80 Robux | $0.99 | £0.71 | €0.82

160 Robux | $1.99 | £1.57 | €1.80

240 Robux | $2.99 | £2.36 | €2.70

400 Robux | $4.99 | £4.59 | €4.99

800 Robux | $9.99 | £8.99 | €9.99

1,700 Robux | $19.99 | £18.49 | €20.99

4,500 Robux | $49.99 | £46.49 | €49.99

10,000 Robux | $99.99 | £92.99 | €99.99

22,500 Robux | $199.99 | £184.99 | €180.43

75,000 Robux | $399.95 | £399.95 | €451.05

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about how much Robux costs.

