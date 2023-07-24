While rings take center stage regarding support equipment, no build would be complete without amulets. These can provide some awesome contained buff or synergize perfectly with other equipment. Therefore, we have gathered what we believe to be the best amulets in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Best Amulets

Ankh of Power

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Any bonus to raw damage output should always be given a closer look. This amulet takes what is otherwise a completely solid damage buff and raises it to a whole extra level. As you get later into the game and have invested quite a few upgrades into your Relic, it grants you the option to trigger the Ankh’s extra effect with decimating results. No other piece of equipment grants this much potential for sustained damage.

Death’s Embrace

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

As Remnant 2 is a pretty tough game, it’s reasonable to expect you won’t be at max health 100% of the time. So if you’re going to suffer in that state, there’s no reason not to exploit it. Death’s Embrace is an excellent showcase of two great tactics. If you get hit, you can instantly start hitting back harder. However, if you get hit harder than you can actually shrug off, you have the increased movement speed granted by Haste to get away quickly.

Emergency Switch

Keeping your health at an acceptable level during tougher fights can be one of the hardest parts. There’s also the chance that you’ll go low enough that a single Relic use won’t get you to a comfortable spot, and it will leave you especially vulnerable. This all is much worse when you’re down to your last use. The Emergency Switch is terrific because it gives you a solid chance to get back on your feet.

Escalation Protocol

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Remnant 2’s biggest weakness is that there aren’t a lot of methods for crowd control. If you’re getting swarmed, your often best move is to run, but that’s not always possible. The Escalation Protocol gives you a strong fighting chance with a nigh indefinite damage boost to the tune of 25% maximum. While normally doing that for just 10 seconds might not amount to much, the fact that doing any damage keeps the timer going should earn this amulet’s place in any arsenal.

Insulation Driver

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The best amulets are ones that synergize incredibly well with certain rings. The Guardian’s Ring grants one stack of Bulwark when any enemy is within 7 meters. By itself, that is already a terrific bonus. However, pairing that ability with this amulet that gives a 15% damage boost to all damage and movement speed buffs means an almost unstoppable combo.

Rusted Navigator’s Pendant

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The health and stamina increases are good, but not even the shining star in this instance. Armor only seems to get heavier as the game progresses. While this is great for survivability, it also might mean you have to take yourself out of swift dodging into heavier rolls. The aspect of the Pendant that lowers armor encumbrance means you have a more forgiving window when adding a few extra pounds in armor. Come for the stat buffs and stay for the capability of being less spongey.

Stalker’s Brand

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Too many pieces of gear offer either a melee damage boost or a ranged damage one. It is extremely rare that any equipment plays well for players on both sides. Though the Brand does obviously favor melee damage, it’s hard to compete with the ability to be this flexible during fights. For that reason, this is a great piece for both Hunters or Challengers.

Toxic Release Valve

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Like the Escalation Protocol, crowd control is one of the most important things to look for in new equipment. The beauty of this amulet is that you can simply switch weapons, and you will send out an elemental cloud that will apply a DOT (damage over time) debuff. While it has the three-second cooldown, it can easily be used as an escape to get you distance and heal if it somehow didn’t kill anything.

Vengeance Idol

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This is an exceptional amulet if you have built yourself up as a tank and can take a fair bit of damage. A conditional 30% damage boost makes this just about on par with the Ankh, but that comes out ahead by not requiring players to maintain lower health. However, if you’re playing in co-op and have a partner to watch your back, give this amulet a shot.

Weightless Weight

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If the armor you want is too heavy and can’t be mitigated by the Rusted Navigator’s Pendant, the Weightless Weight is a great alternative. While it won’t improve your weight rating, and you’ll still suffer heavy rolls, it comes at the tradeoff of smaller stamina penalties or sprinting and dodging. The extra movement speed can also be further augmented by one of the game’s rings or the Handler archetype.

This is definitely not the final version of our best amulet list. It is guaranteed we haven’t found nearly all of the amulets available in the game, and we will update this when we find others that we think would benefit players the most. For more Remnant 2 guides and best-of lists, take a look at the links below.