How to Upgrade Relic Capacity in Remnant 2

As you progress through the story of Remant 2, increasing your Relic capacity will be crucial to ensure your survival. Since the game won’t directly tell you how to upgrade your Relic Charge, we have made this guide to help you out.

Increasing Relic Charge in Remnant 2

You can upgrade your Relic capacity by speaking to Wallace in Ward 13. The mysterious man can be found lounging in his room on the dock, and you must climb a set of stairs to reach him. In order to add one extra Relic Charge, you must provide one Simulacrum, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scraps.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The hardest one to obtain will be the Simulacrums since you must explore every nook and cranny of various areas in several worlds to obtain them. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you their exact positions since many zones are randomly generated, and no players experience the same playthrough.

However, you can obtain two Simulacrums reliably from two sources. First, you can buy one from Cass for 1,500 Scraps after she becomes a vendor in Ward 13. Second, you can obtain another Simulacrum by beating the Ripsaw miniboss in Morrow Parish.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Lumenite Crystals are easier to acquire, and you only need to beat formidable foes you encounter in various worlds. They usually have bigger bodies, and you may also hear more tense battle music when they’re near. While they’re much more dangerous, you should be able to defeat them if you’re careful.

Scraps are the most common material you will find in Remnant 2. Monsters will usually drop some after you kill them, but you can also obtain a bunch of them from treasure chests. You shouldn’t have trouble gathering this material as long as you kill all enemies on your path.

After you’re done upgrading your Relic Charge, you may consider opening Ford’s chest in Ward 13. The locked trunk contains the Cargo Control Key, which you can use to open a hidden room that holds the MP60-R Handgun. It’s arguably one of the best guns in Remnant 2, and you definitely don’t want to miss it!