Roblox SCP Tower Defense Codes (December 2023)

SCP Tower Defense is a Roblox game inspired by the popular fictional secret organization SCP Foundation. Before starting your battle against the Scarlet King, you can check out our guide to find out all the valid codes you can use to get a headstart.

All SCP Tower Defense Codes List

Here are all the codes you can use to get Coins, Tokens, and Shards in SCP Tower Defense.

SCP Tower Defense Codes (Working)

winter2023 – Redeem to get 1,000 Coins, 50 Tokens, and 100 Shards

– Redeem to get 1,000 Coins, 50 Tokens, and 100 Shards ThanksFor55M – Redeem to get 1,500 Coins, 50 Tokens, and 150 Shards

How to Redeem Codes in SCP Tower Defense

Launch SCP Tower Defense in the Roblox app. Click the Logs icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes section. Copy and paste one of the working SCP Tower Defense codes into the text box. Click the green Send button to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More SCP Tower Defense Codes?

You can get more SCP Tower Defense codes by following the developer on X, @scp_td. The game also has an official Discord Server that you can join if you want to keep up with the latest updates.

Why Are My SCP Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If your code is not working despite being on the valid list, you likely made a typo when typing the code. The easiest fix is to try again by copying and pasting the code directly from our list since all SCP Tower Defense codes are case-sensitive.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in SCP Tower Defense

Besides redeeming codes, you can also get free rewards from daily log-in. This menu will usually pop up the first time you launch the game, and you can get various resources, such as Coins and Tokens.

What Is SCP Tower Defense?

SCP Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you must defend your tower against the Scarlet King and his army. The title features four game modes, over 10 maps, and 75 types of enemies.

