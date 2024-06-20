Fabled Legacy Codes (June 2024)

Sometimes, it is all about that grind to get better in the arena, and in this Roblox experience you will be tested again and again. So it is good to have some Fabled Legacy codes that can get you some help in improving your skills. Keep reading to find out what they do and how to use them!
Fabled Legacy Codes (Working)
- QUESTS: 300 Gems
- 70KLIKES: 100 Gems
- BOOSTS: 15 minutes of All Boosts
- CALAMITY: 100 Gems
Fabled Legacy Codes (Expired)
- SERPENT: 100 Gems
- ANDROMEDA: 100 Gems
- 65KLIKES: 300 Gems
- PEPE: 100 Gems
- IMMORTAL: 100 Gems
- 55KLIKES: 100 Gems
- VALENTINES: 100 Gems
- TIME
- 20MVISITS
- 22KLIKES
- 18KLIKES
- 15KLIKES
- 12KLIKES
- SUNKENFORTRESS
- 10MVISITS
- BALLOON
- TYPICALROBLOX
- FABLED
- RELEASE
- NOBUGS
- THANKSFOR40KLIKES
- 45KLIKES
- ROSE
- 3MVISITS
- DOMAIN
- 30KLIKES
- WELOVEROBLOX
- VANITY
- FREEKEYS
- CHRISTMAS
- THANKYOU
- 15MVISITS
- EASTER
- PRESENTS24
- DRAGON
- 10KLIKES
- THORNHEART
- FREETOKENS
- 26KLIKES
- LOBSTER
- RAGNAROK
- 50KLIKES
- 8K LIKES
- SAKURA
How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy
- Launch Fabled Legacy in Roblox.
- Click on the settings (the cogwheel) icon on the right side.
- At the top of the options, there will be a text box called “Enter code”.
- Copy and paste one of the working codes in the box.
- Hit Enter.
- Enjoy your free rewards!
How to Get More Fabled Legacy Codes
If you want to get your hands on more Fabled Legacy codes, you might want to consider joining the developer’s Discord server. Also, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the other social media channels, such as their YouTube channel and X account. But of course, a good idea to get all the latest codes is also by bookmarking this page and checking back often.
Why Are My Codes Not Working?
At the moment of writing, the code text box seems to be disabled. But other times, the codes may not work due to typos, so make sure that you are copying and pasting them as they are, without any modifications. Another possible reason is that the codes might have expired since the time of writing.
