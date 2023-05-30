All Roblox Daybreak Codes (May 2023)
Are you afraid of the dark?
If you’re a big fan of Dead by Daylight, you’ll love Roblox Daybreak. It features the same kind of asymmetrical gameplay where survivors try to successfully avoid an unhinged killer. There are even unique abilities for each character. When you do give it a try, these Roblox Daybreak codes will come in handy.
As of May 29, 2023, the following collectibles and resources can be redeemed in Roblox Daybreak, so get them while they’re hot:
- 1KMEMBERS: This code grants Calm Days Iris, Game Finale Jun, Game Finale Nathan, Pink Hoodie Adriana, 320 Gems, and 3200 Coins
- ANIMALPALS: Gives you the “Animal Hoods” skin collection
- COMMUNITY: Redeems for 3200 Coins, Cool Winter Dakari, Cool Winter Elijah, Cool Winter Kyle, Cool Winter P3-NG, Cool Winter Saadiya, Cool Winter Sarah, Cool Winter Taliyah
- COOLSKINS: Here’s another code that gives 120 Gems and 1200 Coins
- JMT: Get the JMT Idol using this code
- POTATO: Use this code for a Player Card bonus roll
- QIYUE: Get Qiyue Mamo with this code
- SKYLER: This code redeems for 160 Gems and 1600 Coins
At this time, none of these codes can be used in Roblox Daybreak. If you come across a code that no longer works, let us know in the comments!
- Dogu15
- dilf
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Redeeming free gifts in Roblox Daybreak is just as straightforward as games like Sling. Here’s what’s involved:
- Launch Roblox and hop into the queue for Daybreak.
- Select Store, located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- In the bottom-left corner again, you’ll find the code redemption box. Type in a working code. They are not case-sensitive, but do ensure the codes are spelled correctly.
This time around the Roblox Daybreak codes are a nice mix of resources and cosmetics. In fact, a few of the codes have no expiration date, but you should still redeem them as soon as possible. While you’re at it, you can redeem free gifts in other Roblox games using the links below.
