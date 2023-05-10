All Roblox Sling Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you’ve been playing Sling over on the weirder side of Roblox, you understand the struggles of breaking those blocks. Many of them have a ridiculous amount of health, but we’re here to make the struggle a little easier. What better way than with some free stuff? Take these Roblox Sling codes and collect yourself some sweet freebies!

All Working Roblox Sling Codes (May 2023)

The following codes are still available and free to use as of May 2023:

YAYSERIALS : Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes

: Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes TOTHEMOON : Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes

: Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes MONEYPLS : Redeem this code for 2x Coins for 10 minutes

: Redeem this code for 2x Coins for 10 minutes YAYTRADING : Redeem this code for 2x Luck for 10 minutes

: Redeem this code for 2x Luck for 10 minutes discord.gg/simulators : Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes

: Using this code grants 2x Luck for 10 minutes As a Roblox Premium subscriber, you get +10% Coins boost

Join Lick.io’s Roblox group for +10% Coins boost

Every friend in your game grants a 5% Coins boost

The best strategy would be to join Lick.io’s group, have a few friends join, then use the codes in Sling. That’ll provide the greatest benefit to you.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Sling

As of May 2023, these Roblox codes are no longer in use:

It turns out there aren’t any expired codes yet!

Though no codes have expired just yet, you should use any and all active ones as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Sling

Like many games in the past—Shindo Life, for example—Sling makes it quite easy to redeem free codes. Here’s what you do:

Launch Sling in Roblox. On the left-hand side, open the codes menu. It’s the bird icon. Type in a code or copy and paste, then select Submit. Codes aren’t case-sensitive, by the way.

With your handy Roblox Sling codes redeemed, you should now have an easier time breaking those boxes. If there are other Roblox games you like to play, there’s a good chance they have codes. You can find them by checking out the links below or using the search bar!

Related Posts