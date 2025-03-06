Forgot password
Arise Crossover Codes (March 2025)

Free in-game Cash? That's what the Arise Crossover codes are here for.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 06:48 am

Updated: March 6, 2025

Added new codes!

Extract shadows from your foes and turn them into loyal soldiers in this Solo-Leveling-inspired Roblox game. The “crossover” part of the title means that you can face off enemies from your other favorite anime titles as well. Just use Arise Crossover codes so that you don’t run out of resources.

All Arise Crossover Codes List

Active Arise Crossover Codes

  • ALPHA: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Arise Crossover Codes

  • There are no expired Arise Crossover codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Arise Crossover

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Arise Crossover codes:

How to redeem Arise Crossover codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Arise Crossover in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Shop button in the menu on the left.
  3. Press the Codes button on the right side of the menu.
  4. Enter a working code into the Insert Code Here field.
  5. Hit Send to get your free goodies.

In case there’s anything in the game that you’re confused about, you should visit the official Arise Crossover Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential info on weapons, NPCs, spawns, maps, mounts, and more.

Check out our Roblox Codes section right now for a vast selection of fantastic Roblox experiences, and discover all the freebies you can collect!

