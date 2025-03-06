Arise Crossover Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 6, 2025 Added new codes!

Extract shadows from your foes and turn them into loyal soldiers in this Solo-Leveling-inspired Roblox game. The “crossover” part of the title means that you can face off enemies from your other favorite anime titles as well. Just use Arise Crossover codes so that you don’t run out of resources.

All Arise Crossover Codes List

Active Arise Crossover Codes

ALPHA: 200 Cash (New)

Expired Arise Crossover Codes

There are no expired Arise Crossover codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Arise Crossover

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Arise Crossover codes:

Run Arise Crossover in Roblox. Click on the Shop button in the menu on the left. Press the Codes button on the right side of the menu. Enter a working code into the Insert Code Here field. Hit Send to get your free goodies.

Arise Crossover Trello Link

In case there’s anything in the game that you’re confused about, you should visit the official Arise Crossover Trello board. Here, you can find all the essential info on weapons, NPCs, spawns, maps, mounts, and more.

