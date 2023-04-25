All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

It’s hard trying to keep track of all the anime-inspired games on Roblox because there’s such a wealth of them, but it’s safe to say that Dragon Blox is one of the most popular. Previously known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, the Dragon Ball Z-inspired open-world brawler continues to go from strength to strength. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are all the Dragon Blox codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, you’re in the perfect place. Let’s get down to business, shall we?

All Working Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox

Checked on 25 April Added a new code!

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Dragon Blox right now so you can nab yourself some free goodies:

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny (New)

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny 100KYTSUBS – 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny

– 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny 400MPLAYS! – 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths

All Expired Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox

These are all the expired codes that are no longer redeemable in Dragon Blox at the moment:

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! – 2 Rebirths

– 2 Rebirths MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! – 3 Resets

– 3 Resets FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! – 3 Skill Resets

– 3 Skill Resets FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! – 2 Rebirths

– 2 Rebirths 2023ISHERE! – 50 Golden Zeni

– 50 Golden Zeni 2023ISALMOSTHERE! – 50 Golden Zeni

– 50 Golden Zeni DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! – 2 Rebirths

– 2 Rebirths DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! – 3 Skill Resets

– 3 Skill Resets 1MGAMEFAVORITES! – 100 Golden Zeni

– 100 Golden Zeni 1MGROUPMEMBERS! – 3 Skill Reset Points

– 3 Skill Reset Points 300MPLAYS! – 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

– 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 – 5 Rebirths and 50 Golden Zeni

– 5 Rebirths and 50 Golden Zeni DB_WELCOME2023! – 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 50 Golden Zeni

– 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 50 Golden Zeni 5REBIRTHS! – 5 Rebirths

– 5 Rebirths XMAS22CODE – 3 Skill Resets, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Golden Zeni

– 3 Skill Resets, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Golden Zeni FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 – 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni

– 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni BeastRelease – 20 Gold Zenny

– 20 Gold Zenny JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free 2 Rebirths

– Free 2 Rebirths HAPPY150KLIKES! – x2 Free Rebirths

– x2 Free Rebirths DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! – Free Rebirths

– Free Rebirths FREE2REBIRTH! – Free Rebirths

– Free Rebirths FREE3SKILLRESET! – Free SP Reset

– Free SP Reset UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET – Free SP Reset

– Free SP Reset FREESKILLRESET! – Free SP Reset

– Free SP Reset NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET! – Free Rebirths

– Free Rebirths FREESKILLPOINTSRESET! – Free SP Reset

– Free SP Reset 500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH – Free Rebirths

– Free Rebirths FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND – 3 Skill Points Reset

– 3 Skill Points Reset REDEEM4FREESKILLPOINTS – Skill Points Reset

– Skill Points Reset 100KLIKES_FREESKILLPOINTS – Skill Points Reset

– Skill Points Reset FREE_SKILLPOINTS – Skill Points Reset

– Skill Points Reset SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! – 3 Skill Reset Points

– 3 Skill Reset Points JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset

– Skill Reset NOV2022FREESKILLRESET ! – 3 Skill Reset Points

! – 3 Skill Reset Points NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free 2 Rebirths

– Free 2 Rebirths MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! – 2 Rebirth

– 2 Rebirth MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset

– Skill Reset APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! – Rebirth

– Rebirth APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset

– Skill Reset 200MVISITS – 2 Rebirth, +3 Skill Points Reset

– 2 Rebirth, +3 Skill Points Reset 200MVISITS! – 2 Rebirth, +3 Skill Points Reset

– 2 Rebirth, +3 Skill Points Reset MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset

– Skill Reset FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset

– Skill Reset January2022FREESKILLRESET! – Free Rebirths

– Free Rebirths January2022FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirths

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Blox

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Dragon Blox is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Dragon Blox in Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button on the left-hand.

Then, click on the ‘Settings’ icon (as shown in the image above).

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears in the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re very welcome, folks!

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on all the Dragon Blox codes in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. And for more Roblox codes guides, we’ve got you covered with ones on Project New World, My Hero Mania, Project Slayers, Shindo Life, Doors, and One Fruit Simulator.

Related Posts