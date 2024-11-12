Elemental Grounds Codes [Beta] (November 2024)

Looking for the latest Elemental Grounds codes? In this Roblox experience developed by XD Game Studios, you use spins to unlock resources and skills to boost your character and make them even better in combat. Let’s take a look at how to get codes and what they do!

All Elemental Grounds Codes

Elemental Grounds Codes (Working)

itsfarmtime : Double XP for 1.2k seconds

: Double XP for 1.2k seconds iwishforluck : 50 spins

: 50 spins deservedit [Lvl 100]

[Lvl 100] igotnothing!?! [Lvl 50]

Elemental Grounds Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Elemental Grounds

The coupon redemption process in Elemental Grounds is quite easy, though there’s one catch. A few of the upper-tier codes are only available to unlock once you hit a certain level, meaning newbies won’t be able to use them.

Load into Elemental Grounds from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re on the main menu, press the small blue Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter Code’ text box and press Redeem Code.

Check the pop-up message above to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Elemental Grounds Codes?

Conveniently, you’ll find codes on the Roblox game page’s description, which you can find from the link above. It seems to be updated by the devs quite regularly, meaning you’ll always be in the loop when more codes arrive. Since you have to go via that page to play the game in the first place, it’s practically impossible to miss them.

Other than that there’s a Discord server worth joining, on the off-chance that codes arrive there, too. Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check back regularly, because we’ll endeavor to update this guide as soon as we spot more freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens a lot in Roblox experiences, where the devs rarely provide warning before taking a code out of rotation. As such, you’ll want to use each one as soon as you spot it on our list to avoid missing out.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as displayed on our list. Codes are usually case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks, with even the slightest typo causing it to not work. Therefore, it’s easiest to paste them in from our list instead of typing them.

