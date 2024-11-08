Haze Reverb Tier List (2024-11-08)

Want to know the latest Haze Reverb tier list? The gacha game by GEMMUGAME CO is packed with dozens of super-powered girl characters with various abilities to take on extraterrestrial enemies. However, some characters are definitely better than others. This quick and easy Haze Reverb tier list will tell you all you need to know.

Haze Reverb Characters Tier List

From S to D-rank, the full Haze Reverb tier list can be found below. This includes those at the top like Ophelia and Alvito as the best of the over 80 characters:

Ranking Character Name S-tier Aevati, Aishlica, Alvito, Cynthia, Illya, Geiro, Kokorokami, Lily, Loki, Morga Le Fay, Ophelia, Zepar, Zhaowu A-tier Alice, Caroline, Chiaki, Efgenia, Farnese, Flovira, Future, Genia, Isabella, Jenia, Julius, Lepani, Lina, Lulula, Nastya, Precio, Salati, Shaoyi Suzuki, Xiaomeng, Vesper, Zofia B-tier Alaita, Anan, Celesia, Celine, Charlissa, Chenglian, Efgenia, Flora, Gin, Gloria, Gourai, Hoshii Benardi, Hotarugusa, Hualian, Jacks Jenny, Kafka, Karen, Kurobane, Lydia, Lyfa, Mittoshiva, Mizo, Mojun, Momo, Rosalind, Senhaku, Stella, Suzu C-tier Alaita, Bolina, Cephalis, Crim Fleur, Dolores, Flora, Franca, Hanakotoba, Hank, Julia, Kinkura, Korowin, Lilith, Maria Maybelle, Meika, Momoka, Rou, Skadi, Tenten, Tina, Uki, Vega, Yanyanlo D-tier Caihua, Hanakotoba, Har Huameng, Kuriyama, Miromura Kinosul Odara, Shiranui, Shirogane

This tier list is based on a personal preference as to how each character’s strengths and abilities are. That’s along with how useful they are in the game’s turn-based combat. As you start playing the game, feel free to adjust this tier list to your preferences after you get used to playing with them.

How to Reroll in Haze Reverb & is it Worth it?

Image Source: GENNMUGAME

To reroll in Haze Reverb, you need to go to click on “Account Settings”. Then, select “Link”, click on “Delete Account” so you can start again, and retry pulling on the first banner that guarantees you an SSR character.

However, we don’t think this is worth doing since you already get over 100 pulls as a new player anyway. Plus, there are many 1 and 2-Star potential pulls among the game’s 80+ characters, which can make rolling quite frustrating.

If you’re after a specific character, going through the reroll process in Haze Reverb is worth it. Otherwise, it’s best to take what you’ve got and carry on playing.

