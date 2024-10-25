Rivals of Aether 2 Tier List (2024-10-25)

Need a Rivals of Aether 2 tier list? The direct sequel to 2017’s Rivals of Aether is here as a new and exciting platform fighting game. However, some fighters are better than others. This tier list will quickly take you through which Rivals of Aether 2 characters are best.

Rivals of Aether 2 Characters Tier List

Image Source: Aether Studios

Before getting into the below tier list of Rivals of Aether 2 characters, we would like to point out that this ranking is very subjective, due to the strong balancing of fighters. Among its ten characters, there isn’t even one poor enough to be considered D-tier, so we’re only ranking them from S to C.

Tier Characters S Clairen, Zetternburn A Fleet, Maypul, Ranno, Wrastor B Forsburn, Kragg, Orcane C Loxodont

Even though the potential of each fighter makes deciding who is best fairly close, this is still a personal ranking. So, when deciding which character is right for you after trying them out, feel free to adjust this to your own preferences.

Clairen and Zetterburn are the best Rivals of Aether 2 characters according to our list. One reason for this is Clairen’s ability to utilize fast-paced sword attacks with decent range to constantly lay on the pressure.

Fleet is also arguably the best character in the A-tier with its versatile capabilities like her float and speed – almost being as dangerous as Clairen but at long range using her bow and arrow.

As for Zetterburn, this hulk of a flaming lion character can take a bit of an adjustment period to master, but the unrelenting payoff you get in return is an absolute powerhouse that can make quick work of other opponents, enough to make any nervous when they’ve seen you selected him.

