Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Haze Reverb 5 female characters sitting around white dinner table
image via Haze Reverb
Category:
Guides
Codes

Haze Reverb Codes (November 2024)

Get some free gigantic rewards for your ladies
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 11:18 am

Haze Reverb is the latest mobile gacha game where you use squadrons of girls to face world-ending threats. This time around, the quirk is gigantification as you collect and use various characters to build your squads and fight through dangerous bosses and enemies in 9v9 combat. Resources are incredibly important, and every little bit will help. That’s why you should absolutely keep up with and redeem all of the latest Haze Reverb codes.

Recommended Videos

All Haze Reverb Codes

Haze Reverb Codes (Working)

  • CWCX0401

Haze Reverb Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes yet!

How To Redeem Codes In Haze Reverb

  • Launch Haze Reverb on your mobile device.
  • Click on settings from the main home screen and open the Redeem Code tab.
Haze Reverb redeem code from settings menu screen
Screenshot via Twinfinite
  • Enter your code and press redeem. You’ll get a redeem successful prompt.
  • Return to the home screen and open your mail from the icon on the top right.
  • Collect your rewards from the mail.
Haze Reverb redeem code rewards from mail screen
Screenshot via Twinfinite

How To Get More Haze Reverb Codes

You can find more of the latest Haze Reverb codes by following their official social media accounts on X and by joining the official Haze Reverb Discord to keep up with the latest community events and giveaways. The developers will release new codes for events, updates, and whenever the game reaches various milestones.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Make sure the codes you use are collected from official sources and free of errors. Usually, you’ll only get a failed code redemption when the code has expired or if your account is not eligible for it. For example, you might not be eligible for rewards for pre-registration players or rewards for returning players. Be sure to check back to see if a code has expired.

That’s all you need to know about the latest Haze Reverb codes and how to redeem them. For more guides, check out the latest Arknights codes and other code articles for RPG games, such as Epic Seven and Honkai: Star Rail.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.