Arknights Codes (July 2023)

The world of Terra is harsh and cruel, especially for those suffering from Oripathy. Although Rhodes Island is well-equipped with various weapons and operators, receiving extra help to aid you on your journey is not a bad thing. In fact, you can redeem codes to obtain numerous free rewards in Arknights, such as Orundum and LMD!

All Active Arknights Codes

Here is the list of codes you can redeem in Arknights:

GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK: 200 Furniture Parts, 10 Strategic Battle Records, 1,200 Orundum, and 20,000 LMD.

All Expired Arknights Codes

Unfortunately, all codes have time limits, and you can no longer use these ones:

9PQTEDNHVU3K

SQ7X2BJLV0A

4G6MOP2AW

NAQVDIB7KS9W

LC7AX9YMEHK

TK3FJ1UXE07

6HWIR45E27

7950HQG4B

IU2CJ0VRL5

YJHGD8K15Q3

C0KIXP8OFTE

EXL3JTFAO0M

How to Redeem Arknights Codes

Image Credit: Hypergryph

You can redeem the codes by following these steps:

Open the gift page on the official Arknigts website.

Enter your UID in the text box. You can find the eight-digit number under your name on the in-game main menu.

Type an active code into the second text box.

Press Redeem.

If you want more Arknights codes, you can follow Hypergriph’s social media page, join the official Discord server, or tune in to the latest streams. However, if you’re busy or don’t use social media, you can regularly visit this page to see the newest codes you can use in the game. While you’re still on Twinfinite, you may consider checking out other code articles for RPG games, such as Epic Seven and Honkai: Star Rail.