Codes

Arknights Codes (July 2023)

Get a head start before exploring Terra!

Arknights
Image Credit: Hypergryph

The world of Terra is harsh and cruel, especially for those suffering from Oripathy. Although Rhodes Island is well-equipped with various weapons and operators, receiving extra help to aid you on your journey is not a bad thing. In fact, you can redeem codes to obtain numerous free rewards in Arknights, such as Orundum and LMD!

All Active Arknights Codes

Here is the list of codes you can redeem in Arknights:

  • GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK: 200 Furniture Parts, 10 Strategic Battle Records, 1,200 Orundum, and 20,000 LMD.

All Expired Arknights Codes

Unfortunately, all codes have time limits, and you can no longer use these ones:

  • 9PQTEDNHVU3K
  • SQ7X2BJLV0A
  • 4G6MOP2AW
  • NAQVDIB7KS9W
  • LC7AX9YMEHK
  • TK3FJ1UXE07
  • 6HWIR45E27
  • 7950HQG4B
  • IU2CJ0VRL5
  • YJHGD8K15Q3
  • C0KIXP8OFTE
  • EXL3JTFAO0M

How to Redeem Arknights Codes

How to redeem codes in Arknights.
Image Credit: Hypergryph

You can redeem the codes by following these steps:

  • Open the gift page on the official Arknigts website.
  • Enter your UID in the text box. You can find the eight-digit number under your name on the in-game main menu.
  • Type an active code into the second text box.
  • Press Redeem.

If you want more Arknights codes, you can follow Hypergriph’s social media page, join the official Discord server, or tune in to the latest streams. However, if you’re busy or don’t use social media, you can regularly visit this page to see the newest codes you can use in the game. While you’re still on Twinfinite, you may consider checking out other code articles for RPG games, such as Epic Seven and Honkai: Star Rail.

Related Posts

About the author

Gabriela Jessica

Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.

More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Comments