Battle Night Codes (October 2024)

Ready to redeem some Battle Night codes? This long-running gacha RPG is all about turn-based tactics, but it adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to help it stand out. Fortunately, codes are released often to net you some freebies!

Recommended Videos

All Battle Night Codes

Battle Night Codes (Working)

Happy4th: 1k Diamonds and ten Senior Hire Coins (New)

Battle Night Codes (Expired)

Sarah0904

Enus724

itheseos1

D0501

Raymond320

Abiroth277

BN2024hny

Horae122

2023BNXmas

Moana161

HEve1031

Image Source: FT Games via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Battle Night

The redemption process in Battle Night is quite a lengthy one, so you’ll need to get ready for a good amount of gameplay before using them. Here’s what to do:

Boot up Battle Night and play through the guided tutorial until you reach level 2-2 and get free access to the menus.

Tap your character’s icon in the top-left of the screen, and then the red heart icon next to the Facebook icon.

Type a code from our list into the Redeem Code text box, and then hit Confirm.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Battle Night Codes?

The best place to find codes is the official Battle Night Facebook page. Each time there’s a major event, milestone, or update, the devs share a new code. Alongside that, they always reveal when the code will expire, to ensure you’re never left in the lurch. There’s also a Discord server, which may be worth joining if you’re more active there than on Facebook.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Battle Night. We’ll keep tabs on any new codes and add them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to worry about scouring through social media posts to find them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This is a very common occurrence in Battle Night, where each coupon tends to last for around two weeks before expiring. Therefore, you’ll want to use each code the instant you spot it on our list to avoid missing out.

Alongside that, ensure you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s listed in this guide. Even the most minuscule of typos will cause the code to not work, so pay close attention to detail! Of course, you can also copy and paste them directly.

Those are all the Battle Night codes you can use right now! For more mobile guides, here is our Five Nights TD tier list, the Fisch Trello link, and the Skillful Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy