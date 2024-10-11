Image Credit: Bethesda
Fisch Trello Link (October 2024)

Here's the Trello wiki link for Roblox Fisch!
Published: Oct 11, 2024 05:59 am

Fisch is the latest fishing simulator in Roblox that has a huge number of fish, rods, NPCs, and other features. In this guide, we’ll provide you with an active and confirmed Fisch Trello link, which has info on all of the game’s modes and events.

Click here for the Fisch Trello link. This was last checked and confirmed as active on October 11, 2024.

If you’re looking for a wiki on all of the Fisch features, then there’s no better place than the official Trello board. Here, you can find all the best locations for fishing with maps and short tutorials. There are also tips on how to find various NPCs that inhabit these islands, as well as what types of fish bait you can buy from them.

Roblox Fisch Trello board and wiki
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

All fishing enthusiasts will be especially happy to find the Rods selection, which will be your main tool for catching fish in the game. Most importantly, be sure to check out the list of all types of fish that are currently present in Fisch. The cards will show you info on what type of bait they like, in which kind of weather they like to swim on the surface, and which time of the year is best suited for fishing them.

Lastly, pay attention to the very last group of cards, which shows various gadgets. The developer included these items to help you locate the exact best spots for fishing. They’re really worth purchasing, simply for saving time on looking rather than actually catching the fish that you want.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fisch Trello link. For more Roblox, check out guides on Vision Trello Link and Sorcery Trello Link. We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Vanguards tier list.

