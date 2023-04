Roblox King Legacy Codes: Get Free Cash & Gems

Even though there are literally 40 million games on Roblox, it’s fair to say that some are definitely better than others. One of the most popular and arguably one of the best is an action experience called King Legacy, which is inspired by the beloved anime series, One Piece. If you’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re wondering what are the latest King Legacy codes to help nab you some free cash and gems. So, without further delay, let’s get started.

King Legacy Free Cash & Gems Codes (Active)

Page updated April 27, 2023 No new codes were added to the game today.

THXFOR1BVISIT —Redeem for 3 Gems

—Redeem for 3 Gems lagshallnotpass —Redeem for 15 Gems

—Redeem for 15 Gems UPDATE4.5.3 —Redeem for 25 Gems

—Redeem for 25 Gems UPDATE4.5.2 —Redeem for 30 Gems

—Redeem for 30 Gems 950KLIKES —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset UPDATE4.5.0 —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems 2023 —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems delayedchristmas2022 —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems UPDATE4.0.2 —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 900KLIKES – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset UPDATE4 – Redeem for 5 Gems

– Redeem for 5 Gems Peodiz – Redeem for 100k Cash

– Redeem for 100k Cash DinoxLive – Redeem for 100k Cash

King Legacy Free Cash & Games Codes (Expired)

The following codes are expired and unfortunately won’t work anymore:

UPDATE3.5 —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems Update3_17 —Redeem for 3 Gems

—Redeem for 3 Gems 550KLIKES —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset Update3 – Redeem for 3 Gems

– Redeem for 3 Gems 500KLIKES – Redeem for Stat Reset

– Redeem for Stat Reset 300KLIKES – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset 400KLIKES – Redeem for a Stat Reset

– Redeem for a Stat Reset 900KFAV – Redeem for 1 Gem

– Redeem for 1 Gem 800KFAV – Redeem for 1 Gem

– Redeem for 1 Gem 700KFAV – Redeem for 1 Gem

– Redeem for 1 Gem THXFOR1BVISIT —Redeem for 3 Gems

—Redeem for 3 Gems 1MFAV —Redeem for 5 Gems

—Redeem for 5 Gems 650KLIKES —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset 600KFAV – Redeem for 1 Gem

– Redeem for 1 Gem Update2_17 – Redeem for 3 Gems

– Redeem for 3 Gems BeckyStyle – Redeem for 100K Cash

– Redeem for 100K Cash 300MVISITS – Redeem code for 100,000 Beli

– Redeem code for 100,000 Beli 500KFAV – Redeem code for 100,000 Beli

– Redeem code for 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES – Redeem code for Stat Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Reset GasGas – Redeem code for 1 Gem

– Redeem code for 1 Gem KingPieceComeBack – Redeem for 100K Cash

– Redeem for 100K Cash REDBIRD – Redeem for 250K Cash

– Redeem for 250K Cash NewDragon – Redeem for 3 Gems

– Redeem for 3 Gems Brachio – Redeem for 1 Gem

– Redeem for 1 Gem 150KLIKES – Redeem for Stat Reset

– Redeem for Stat Reset 200MVISITS – Redeem for 100K Cash

– Redeem for 100K Cash 300KFAV – Redeem for 100K Cash

– Redeem for 100K Cash Update2_16 – Redeem for 5 Gems

– Redeem for 5 Gems UpdateGem – Free Gems

– Free Gems 20MVisit – Free Gems

– Free Gems 22kLike – Free Gems

– Free Gems 23kLike – Free Gems

– Free Gems 26kLikes – Free Gems

– Free Gems 35MVisit – Free Gems

– Free Gems 45KLIKES – Free Gems

– Free Gems 45MVISIT – Free Gems

– Free Gems 50KLIKES – Free Gems

– Free Gems 60MVISITS – Free Gems

– Free Gems 70KLIKES – Free Gems

– Free Gems 80MVISITS – Free Gems

– Free Gems 90KFavorites – Free Gems

– Free Gems 100KFAV – Free Gems

– Free Gems BeckComeBack – Free Gems

– Free Gems BestEvil – Free Gems

– Free Gems Makalov – Free Gems

– Free Gems Merry Christmas – Free Gems

– Free Gems MIUMA – Free Gems

– Free Gems OpOp – Free Gems

– Free Gems Peerapat – Free Gems

– Free Gems QuakeQuake – Free Gems

– Free Gems Shadow – Free Gems

– Free Gems Snow – Free Gems

– Free Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 3 Gems

– Redeem code for 3 Gems String – Free Gems

– Free Gems TanTaiGaming – Free Gems

– Free Gems Threeramate – Free Gems

How to Redeem King Legacy Codes in Roblox

To redeem codes in King Legacy follow these simple steps:

Firstly, tap on the ‘Menu’ icon in the top left corner. (See image above) Next, press ‘Settings’ in the menu. Then, click on ‘Enter Code’ and make sure to type in the code exactly as it appears in the list above. Note that the code may be case-sensitive, meaning that if it’s a capital letter on the list, you may need a capital letter when you type out the code. Finally, press enter, and your freebie is yours. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on the latest King Legacy codes to help nab you some free cash and gems in Roblox. For more on the game, here’s a full rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values and how to run in Doors. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

