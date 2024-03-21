Solo Leveling Arise Codes (March 2024)

Are you looking for some Solo Leveling Arise codes? This new mobile game based on the hit manga and anime is about to release, and long-term fans are clamoring for a few freebies to get started. In this guide, we’ll list all the coupons you can grab for the new Solo Leveling gacha game!

All Solo Leveling Arise Codes

Solo Leveling Arise Codes (Active)

No active codes.

Solo Leveling Arise Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Solo Leveling Arise

Since Solo Leveling Arise is still in pre-registration, we haven’t been able to play the game and see how code redemption works. As such, the instructions below are our best estimate until we can update them:

Download Solo Leveling Arise from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Play through the tutorial until you have full access to the menus.

Press the Settings cog icon and then tap Redeem Code.

Paste in a code from our list and select Redeem.

Check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked.

How to Get More Freebies in Solo Leveling Arise

Since the game isn’t out yet, the best place to check for more coupons in Solo Leveling Arise is its official X page. This the best place to learn about the game, with details so far on banners, characters, and pre-registration rewards.

Alongside that, there’s a YouTube channel to subscribe to, plus a Discord server, Facebook page, and official website. All of them are bound to become more useful once the game releases.

Why Are My Solo Leveling Arise Codes Not Working?

If you’ve found a code for Solo Leveling Arise online, the chances are it’s fake. At the time of writing the game is still not accessible to the public, so there’s not even a way to make use of any coupons you spot online.

Of course, when codes eventually release, you’ll need to keep formatting quirks in mind when redeeming. Codes for mobile games are often case-sensitive, alongside specific number and spacing quirks. To make things easier, simply copy and paste codes from our list.

What is Solo Leveling Arise?

Developed by Netmarble, Solo Leveling Arise is a mobile RPG based on the manga and anime of the same name. You play as the main character Sung Jinwoo, battling alongside supporting characters to take on fast-paced battles and mammoth bosses.

