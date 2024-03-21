Category:
When Does Solo Leveling Arise Release in the US, UK, & Europe?

It's almost time to experience Jinwoo's journey for yourself.
Cameron Waldrop
Published: Mar 21, 2024
When Does Solo Leveling Arise Release in the US, UK, and Europe?
Image Source: Netmarble

After the success of the manga and anime, a mobile and PC game based on Solo Leveling has been announced for release soon. The game, fully titled Solo Leveling Arise, doesn’t have an official release date worldwide. Still, leaks suggest it is coming rather soon, having soft launched in Canada. Here is everything you need to know about when Solo Leveling Arise will launch in the US, UK, and Europe.

When Is Solo Leveling Arise Coming Out?

According to a screenshot from the Apple App Store posted on Reddit by user plas_m0nic, Solo Leveling Arise will be out on mobile and PC on May 8, 2024. There aren’t any reports of this release being region-specific, so that release date seems to be global.

Solo Leveling: Arise Apple App Store Page
Image Source: plas_m0nic

In a move that is region-specific, fans in Canada can participate in the early access preview that started on March 21.

Presumably, the game will cover at least the anime’s first season. This means the game could spoil things for you if you aren’t caught up. However, the first season is still airing and has released 10 of 12 episodes. The 11th episode is coming on March 24, so the finale should air on March 31 if the weekly release pattern holds. While this gives plenty of time to finish it before the supposed release of Arise, it means there will be at least a year until the season two premiere.

Fortunately, the manga finished up back in December 2021, so fans can currently read the entire story to avoid spoilers/surprises.

Solo Leveling Arise is being developed and published by Netmarble, which has also created Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

For now, this is everything you need to know about the release date for Solo Leveling Arise. If more information pops up, we will be sure to let you know.

Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.